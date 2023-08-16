Astros Prospect Report: August 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-68) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco got the start and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings of work. Brantley put Sugar Land on the board with a 2 run HR. The pen allowed a few runs as the Express extended their lead. The offense got one back in the 9th on a Whitcomb RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 6-3.

Note: Kuhnel has a 1.26 ERA in Triple-A.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-55) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs in the first inning, both unearned, over 4 innings while striking out 6. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Stevens solo HR. In the 6th, Wagner tied it with a solo HR to right field. The pen allowed 3 runs as the Naturals took a 5-2 lead. Wagner added another solo HR in the 8th but that was it as the Hooks fell 5-3.

Note: Wagner has a .916 OPS this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (44-60) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Sandle solo HR. They got another run in the 5th on a Williams sac fly. Blubaugh got the start and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. Santos closed it out with 4 no-hit innings to seal the 2-1 win.

Note: Santos has a 2.21 ERA over his last five outings.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN) Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-62) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.1 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a wild pitch and a Matthews RBI double. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 6th on a Fisher hit by pitch. Espinosa closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings.

Note: Loftin has 48 SB this season.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT

CC: Peyton Plumlee - 6:35 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT