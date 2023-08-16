 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: August 15th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
Mar 1, 2021; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros Alex Santos #90 poses during media day at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.
Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-68) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco got the start and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings of work. Brantley put Sugar Land on the board with a 2 run HR. The pen allowed a few runs as the Express extended their lead. The offense got one back in the 9th on a Whitcomb RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 6-3.

Note: Kuhnel has a 1.26 ERA in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-55) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs in the first inning, both unearned, over 4 innings while striking out 6. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Stevens solo HR. In the 6th, Wagner tied it with a solo HR to right field. The pen allowed 3 runs as the Naturals took a 5-2 lead. Wagner added another solo HR in the 8th but that was it as the Hooks fell 5-3.

Note: Wagner has a .916 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (44-60) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Sandle solo HR. They got another run in the 5th on a Williams sac fly. Blubaugh got the start and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. Santos closed it out with 4 no-hit innings to seal the 2-1 win.

Note: Santos has a 2.21 ERA over his last five outings.

  • A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)
  • Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-62) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.1 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a wild pitch and a Matthews RBI double. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 6th on a Fisher hit by pitch. Espinosa closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings.

Note: Loftin has 48 SB this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT

CC: Peyton Plumlee - 6:35 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

