Astros Prospect Report: August 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-68) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
Blanco got the start and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings of work. Brantley put Sugar Land on the board with a 2 run HR. The pen allowed a few runs as the Express extended their lead. The offense got one back in the 9th on a Whitcomb RBI single but that was it as Sugar Land fell 6-3.
Note: Kuhnel has a 1.26 ERA in Triple-A.
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Michael Brantley, LF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-2, BB
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-55) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs in the first inning, both unearned, over 4 innings while striking out 6. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Stevens solo HR. In the 6th, Wagner tied it with a solo HR to right field. The pen allowed 3 runs as the Naturals took a 5-2 lead. Wagner added another solo HR in the 8th but that was it as the Hooks fell 5-3.
Note: Wagner has a .916 OPS this season.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 0-for-2, BB, 2 SB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (44-60) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the 3rd inning on a Sandle solo HR. They got another run in the 5th on a Williams sac fly. Blubaugh got the start and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. Santos closed it out with 4 no-hit innings to seal the 2-1 win.
Note: Santos has a 2.21 ERA over his last five outings.
- Rolando Espinosa, 3B: 1-for-3, R, SB
- Michael Sandle, RF: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI
- Austin Deming, DH: 1-for-2, BB
- Justin Williams, LF: 0-for-2, RBI
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-62) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Chirinos started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4.1 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a wild pitch and a Matthews RBI double. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 6th on a Fisher hit by pitch. Espinosa closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings.
Note: Loftin has 48 SB this season.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Luis Baez, LF: 1-for-4, BB
- Cam Fisher, RF: 1-for-3, RBI
- Jeron Williams, SS: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 SB
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:05 CT
CC: Peyton Plumlee - 6:35 CT
AV: Nic Swanson - 6:05 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
Loading comments...