Astros Crawfish Boil: August 15, 2023

That last bit of the game was a little hard to watch. Did Framber stay in a little too long? Why is it so hard to get a hit with runners in scoring position? Hard to believe with the 5-1 final score, but Houston outhit Miami, eight-to-seven. In the world of small favors and “moral victories,” at least Framber Valdez finished with a Quality Start (one of the four runs he allowed was unearned).

Houston Astros News

Seems like a lot of people are tired of this, and not just us. The only ones who keep going on are Dodger and Yankee fans, and they’ll never stop. That’s ok, though. Flags fly forever.

AL West News

I just think the title is funny.

MLB News (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Jorge De Leon (36) pitched in 19 games for Houston in 2013 and 2014. Over 17 1⁄ 3 innings, he pitched to a 6.08 FIP and a 1.788 WHIP. It was his only major league exposure.

LHP Oliver Pérez was a literal journeyman pitcher, playing in 703 games for eight different teams over 20 years. In 2015, he struck out 14 in 12 innings for Houston, with a 3.97 FIP and a 1.500 WHIP.