Astros Prospect Report: August 13th

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-67) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on a Costes RBI triple and Matijevic RBI double. Gordon started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got a Madris RBI single in the 4th and a Leon solo HR in the 5th. The pen allowed a few runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Sugar Land fell 7-4.
Note: Leon has 20 HR, .839 OPS this season.
- Bligh Madris, RF: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, R
- Colton Gordon, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Kyle McGowin, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-54) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)
Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Wagner put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. Wagner added another run in the 2nd inning on an RBI single. In the 4th, the Hooks picked up 3 runs on a Wagner RBI double and Barber 2 run double. After a Correa solo HR in the 5th, the offense scored 4 more in the 6th on a Corona 2 run HR, Stevens sac fly and Aviles RBI single. Arias added a solo HR in the 7th. The pen allowed a few runs but were able to hold on for the 11-9 win.
Note: Wagner has a .857 OPS this season.
- Will Wagner, 2B: 5-for-5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Colin Barber, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Jordan Brewer, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-4, 3B, RBI
- Luis Aviles, 3B: 1-for-5, RBI
- J.C. Correa, 1B: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-4, R
- Bryan Arias, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Blair Henley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (43-60)
Game 1 - won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board scoring 4 runs in the first on a Cole solo HR, Sacco walk, Kato groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Bellozo got the start and tossed 4 no-hit innings. The offense added a run in the 4th on a Wrobleski RBI single and another solo HR from Cole in the 6th for the 6th run. DeVos closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 3 innings.
Note: Cole has 18 HR this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Tim Borden, DH: 1-for-3, R
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 2-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 0-for-1, RBI, 2 BB
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
Game 2 - lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Ullola started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings of work. The Tourists tied it up in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Sandle groundout and Espinosa 3 run HR. The Crawdads retook the lead in the 7th with 4 runs off Mancini. The offense responded with a Borden RBI double in the 9th but that was it as Asheville dropped game 2, 8-5.
Note: Palma is hitting .314 this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Tim Borden, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Tommy Sacco, DH: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 0-for-3, R, RBI
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 1-for-2, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Austin Deming, 2B: 0-for-2, R, BB
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-62) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Taylor got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 6th scoring a run on a wild pitch. Santa pitched in relief and allowed 5 runs as the Pelicans took an 8-1 lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Woodpeckers dropped the series finale.
Note: Loftin has 46 SB this season.
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Jeron Williams, SS: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 0-for-1, 3 BB, SB
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
