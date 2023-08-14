 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: August 13th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals
Mar 2, 2023; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Will Wagner (90) follows through on his ground rule double in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-67) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on a Costes RBI triple and Matijevic RBI double. Gordon started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got a Madris RBI single in the 4th and a Leon solo HR in the 5th. The pen allowed a few runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Sugar Land fell 7-4.

Note: Leon has 20 HR, .839 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-54) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Wagner put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. Wagner added another run in the 2nd inning on an RBI single. In the 4th, the Hooks picked up 3 runs on a Wagner RBI double and Barber 2 run double. After a Correa solo HR in the 5th, the offense scored 4 more in the 6th on a Corona 2 run HR, Stevens sac fly and Aviles RBI single. Arias added a solo HR in the 7th. The pen allowed a few runs but were able to hold on for the 11-9 win.

Note: Wagner has a .857 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (43-60)

Game 1 - won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board scoring 4 runs in the first on a Cole solo HR, Sacco walk, Kato groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Bellozo got the start and tossed 4 no-hit innings. The offense added a run in the 4th on a Wrobleski RBI single and another solo HR from Cole in the 6th for the 6th run. DeVos closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 3 innings.

Note: Cole has 18 HR this season.

Game 2 - lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings of work. The Tourists tied it up in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Sandle groundout and Espinosa 3 run HR. The Crawdads retook the lead in the 7th with 4 runs off Mancini. The offense responded with a Borden RBI double in the 9th but that was it as Asheville dropped game 2, 8-5.

Note: Palma is hitting .314 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-62) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 6th scoring a run on a wild pitch. Santa pitched in relief and allowed 5 runs as the Pelicans took an 8-1 lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Woodpeckers dropped the series finale.

Note: Loftin has 46 SB this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...