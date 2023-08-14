Astros Prospect Report: August 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-67) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on a Costes RBI triple and Matijevic RBI double. Gordon started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got a Madris RBI single in the 4th and a Leon solo HR in the 5th. The pen allowed a few runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Sugar Land fell 7-4.

Note: Leon has 20 HR, .839 OPS this season.

Colton Gordon , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Kyle McGowin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-54) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

Henley started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. Wagner put the Hooks on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. Wagner added another run in the 2nd inning on an RBI single. In the 4th, the Hooks picked up 3 runs on a Wagner RBI double and Barber 2 run double. After a Correa solo HR in the 5th, the offense scored 4 more in the 6th on a Corona 2 run HR, Stevens sac fly and Aviles RBI single. Arias added a solo HR in the 7th. The pen allowed a few runs but were able to hold on for the 11-9 win.

Note: Wagner has a .857 OPS this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (43-60)

Game 1 - won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board scoring 4 runs in the first on a Cole solo HR, Sacco walk, Kato groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Bellozo got the start and tossed 4 no-hit innings. The offense added a run in the 4th on a Wrobleski RBI single and another solo HR from Cole in the 6th for the 6th run. DeVos closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 3 innings.

Note: Cole has 18 HR this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

Game 2 - lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings of work. The Tourists tied it up in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Sandle groundout and Espinosa 3 run HR. The Crawdads retook the lead in the 7th with 4 runs off Mancini. The offense responded with a Borden RBI double in the 9th but that was it as Asheville dropped game 2, 8-5.

Note: Palma is hitting .314 this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-62) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor got the start for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 6th scoring a run on a wild pitch. Santa pitched in relief and allowed 5 runs as the Pelicans took an 8-1 lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Woodpeckers dropped the series finale.

Note: Loftin has 46 SB this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF