Astros Prospect Report: August 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-66) lost 18-11 (BOX SCORE)
Bielak started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 11 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got a Leon solo HR in the 2nd and another Leon HR in the 3rd to get them on the board. Sugar Land got 2 in the 4th on a Julks RBI double and Whitcomb RBI single. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Dirden 2 run HR. The offense got 4 more in the 7th on a Bannon solo HR and Leon 3 run HR. Unfortunately the pen struggled too as Sugar Land lost 18-11.
Note: Leon has 19 HR, .835 OPS this season.
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, 2 BB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 3-for-5, 3 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB
- Marty Costes, LF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 2.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jake Cousins, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (53-54) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)
Macuare started for the Hooks and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring a run on an error and another on a Stevens solo HR. Chaidez tossed a scoreless 5th inning and Brown closed it out with 4 scoreless as the Hooks won 2-0.
Note: Brown has a 1.52 ERA over his last 12 outings.
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 2-for-3, 2B
- Colin Barber, LF: 2-for-3, R, 2B
- Jordan Brewer, DH: 2-for-3
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Angel Macuare, LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (42-59) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-61) won 15-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first scoring 3 runs on walks to Ferreras and Loftin and a Lorenzo RBI single. They blew it open in the 4th scoring 7 runs on a Molina solo HR, Williams HBP, run scoring on a wild pitch and a Loftin grand slam. Guilfoil started and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Loftin RBI single and Lorenzo 2 run single. Guillemette capped the scoring with a 2 run HR in the 8th. Fleury closed it out striking out 10 over 5 innings.
Note: Fleury has 110 K in 79 innings this season.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 1-for-5, R, BB, 2 SB
- Luis Baez, RF: 0-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Ryan Johnson, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Garret Guillemette, C: 2-for-4, 4 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Jeron Williams, 3B: 0-for-2, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB
- Pascanel Ferreras, 1B: 0-for-3, R, RBI, 3 BB
- Jackson Loftin, LF: 3-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, DH: 3-for-6, 3 RBI
- Leosdanis Molina, CF: 2-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 3 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: Blair Henley - 5:05 CT
AV: Miguel Ullola - 12:05 CT
FV: Andrew Taylor - 5:35 CT
