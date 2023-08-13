Astros Prospect Report: August 12th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-66) lost 18-11 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 11 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got a Leon solo HR in the 2nd and another Leon HR in the 3rd to get them on the board. Sugar Land got 2 in the 4th on a Julks RBI double and Whitcomb RBI single. They got 2 more in the 5th on a Dirden 2 run HR. The offense got 4 more in the 7th on a Bannon solo HR and Leon 3 run HR. Unfortunately the pen struggled too as Sugar Land lost 18-11.

Note: Leon has 19 HR, .835 OPS this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 2.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Austin Hansen , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jake Cousins , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (53-54) won 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring a run on an error and another on a Stevens solo HR. Chaidez tossed a scoreless 5th inning and Brown closed it out with 4 scoreless as the Hooks won 2-0.

Note: Brown has a 1.52 ERA over his last 12 outings.

Angel Macuare , LHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (42-59) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-61) won 15-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first scoring 3 runs on walks to Ferreras and Loftin and a Lorenzo RBI single. They blew it open in the 4th scoring 7 runs on a Molina solo HR, Williams HBP, run scoring on a wild pitch and a Loftin grand slam. Guilfoil started and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Loftin RBI single and Lorenzo 2 run single. Guillemette capped the scoring with a 2 run HR in the 8th. Fleury closed it out striking out 10 over 5 innings.

Note: Fleury has 110 K in 79 innings this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 3 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jose Fleury, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Blair Henley - 5:05 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 12:05 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 5:35 CT