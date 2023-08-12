Astros Prospect Report: August 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-65) lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Solis started for Sugar Land and allowed 7 runs over 3.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Whitcomb 2 run HR. Madris added a solo HR in the 3rd inning. The Space Cowboys got a run on a Costes solo HR in the 6th and 2 runs on bases loaded walks in the 7th. The game went to the 9th with Sugar Land down 7-6 but they got 2 runs on a Costes 2 run double to take the lead. Unfortunately, El Paso walked it off in the 9th with a 2 run HR as Sugar Land fell 9-8.

Note: Whitcomb has 28 HR, 78 RBI this season.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Misael Tamarez, RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (52-54) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Sprinkle pitched in relief as the RoughRiders got on the board with 2 runs. The offense got one back on an Aviles solo HR in the 9th but that was it as the Hooks fell 2-1.

Note: Robaina has a 3.52 ERA in Double-A.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (42-59) lost 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a RBI singles from Cerny and Borden. Miley started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. Cerny got a run back in the 5th on an RBI single. Rodriguez pitched well in relief striking out 7 over 5 innings while allowing 3 unearned runs but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-3.

Note: Cerny is hitting .348 in July.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Luis Rodriguez, LHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-61) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal got the start and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense battled back scoring 4 runs in the 5th on a Gaston 2 run single, Matthews RBI double and Johnson RBI groundout. Ford and Temple had scoreless outings in relief and Guedez allowed 2 runs as the Pelicans took the 7-4 lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Woodpeckers lost 7-4.

Note: Johnson has 10 RBI in 12 games for Fayetteville.

Jose Nodal , LHP: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jose Guedez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Austin Temple, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD- 7:05 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:35 CT