 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: August 11th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks’ Julio Robaina pitches against the Arkansas Travelers at Whataburger Field on April 6, 2023.
Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-65) lost 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Solis started for Sugar Land and allowed 7 runs over 3.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Whitcomb 2 run HR. Madris added a solo HR in the 3rd inning. The Space Cowboys got a run on a Costes solo HR in the 6th and 2 runs on bases loaded walks in the 7th. The game went to the 9th with Sugar Land down 7-6 but they got 2 runs on a Costes 2 run double to take the lead. Unfortunately, El Paso walked it off in the 9th with a 2 run HR as Sugar Land fell 9-8.

Note: Whitcomb has 28 HR, 78 RBI this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (52-54) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Sprinkle pitched in relief as the RoughRiders got on the board with 2 runs. The offense got one back on an Aviles solo HR in the 9th but that was it as the Hooks fell 2-1.

Note: Robaina has a 3.52 ERA in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (42-59) lost 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a RBI singles from Cerny and Borden. Miley started for Asheville and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. Cerny got a run back in the 5th on an RBI single. Rodriguez pitched well in relief striking out 7 over 5 innings while allowing 3 unearned runs but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-3.

Note: Cerny is hitting .348 in July.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-61) lost 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal got the start and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense battled back scoring 4 runs in the 5th on a Gaston 2 run single, Matthews RBI double and Johnson RBI groundout. Ford and Temple had scoreless outings in relief and Guedez allowed 2 runs as the Pelicans took the 7-4 lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Woodpeckers lost 7-4.

Note: Johnson has 10 RBI in 12 games for Fayetteville.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD- 7:05 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:35 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...