Astros Crawfish Boil: August 12, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil and Houston’s stretch run.

Houston’s got a pretty good start on their post-trade-deadline performance. They’re now 4-3 since it passed, and three home starts against the Angels may be just the ticket. Houston is 118-79 all time against Anaheim (or whatever they’re calling themselves this week). Only the Seattle Mariners have fared worse over their shared history with the Astros.

Houston Astros News

AL-leading Orioles beat Astros, 5-4, and make it 76 series without being swept (texarkanagazette.com)

Houston Astros: Orioles, Rangers don’t have pedigree of the champs (houstonchronicle.com)

Quick note here...nobody has the pedigree of a Champion until they win a Championship. That’s just the commutative property of mathematics.

Astros make stance clear on All-Star outfielder (thecomeback.com)

Yankees’ inability to weather storm leaves them far behind MLB peers (nypost.com)

A wise man once said, “America wins when the Yankees lose.” America’s winning a lot more these days, but it’s never enough when it comes to the Bombers.

Houston Astros Outfielder Bligh Madris Clears Waivers, Returns to Sugar Land (si.com)

Astros insider: Yainer Diaz welcoming tests of his throwing arm (houstonchronicle.com)

Here’s how an easy Astros answer just fell into Dusty Baker’s lap (houston.sportsmap.com)

AL West News

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shut out to end winning streak, Julio Pablo Martinez earns MLB call up (ktvb.com)

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy returns to San Francisco for series (deadspin.com)

Rangers Minor League Award Winners for July | DFW Pro Sports | starlocalmedia.com (starlocalmedia.com)

Seattle Mariners

Former Mariner Felix Hernandez joins ownership of Dubai-based Baseball United (gwinnettdailypost.com)

Juan Soto: Padres ‘just give up’ in four-game sweep to Mariners (foxnews.com)

Mariners announcer goes viral for on-air swipe at Tim Anderson (larrybrownsports.com)

Los Angeles Angels

Angels Rumors: Writer Predicts Halos Trade Recently Added Starting Pitcher This Offseason (si.com)

Shohei Ohtani Shared A Comment Proving His Elite Expectations (thecoldwire.com)

Angels playoff hopes go from bad to worse with latest injury update (fansided.com)

Oakland Athletics

A’s president Kaval, quiet since Las Vegas deal, blames Oakland as Schnitzer fire burns (mercurynews.com)

Spanish voice of A’s blasts move, ownership: ‘Not professional’ (sfgate.com)

Lansing Lugnuts’ Jacob Wilson trying to reach MLB dreams like father (lansingstatejournal.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

Kershaw strong in awaited return to LA rotation

No. 1 Draft pick already dominating pro hitters with triple-digit heat

They homered off each other in Little League. It’s time for the MLB showdown

Dodgers sign touted Korean RHP Hyun-Seok Jang

Why Olson has a real chance to reach 60 home runs

How ‘Empire State of Mind’ helped carry Yanks to ‘09 title

Oh look. A story on MLB.com about the last time the Yankees won the World Series, 13 Champions ago.

The tweaks that transformed Burnes into an ace again

Houston Astros Birthdays

CF Colby Rasmus (37) appeared 244 times for Houston in 2015 and 2016. He went .223/.301/.419 for the Astros with 40 home runs and 115 RBI.