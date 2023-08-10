 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 116 Thread. August 10, 2023, 11:35 CT. Astros @ Orioles

The Astros put Hunter Brown on the mound for the sweep of the O’s

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson (2) stands on the field during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...