Astros Prospect Report: August 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-63) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning with 3 runs on a Hensley RBI double and Berryhill 2 run HR. The offense picked up 3 more runs in the 3rd on a Julks RBI double and RBI singles from Leon and Hensley. Blanco got the start and was great tossing 7 shutout innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense added a couple more in the 8th and the pen closed out the 8-1 win.

Note: Leon has a .811 OPS this season.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)

7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN) Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (52-52) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board when a run scored on a double play in the 2nd. In the 3rd, Corona added a solo HR. Kouba got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 5.1 innings. The pen allowed another 3 runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 6-2.

Note: Kouba has a 3.56 ERA this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (42-57) won 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

Santos got the start for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd with a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Cerny 2 run HR. Hickory tied it at 3 but the offense responded with a run in the 6th and then a Cole 2 run HR in the 7th to go up 6-3. The offense added 3 more in the 8th on an Espinosa RBI double and Cerny 2 run single. Blubaugh closed it out with 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Cole has 16 HR and a .925 OPS this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-59) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa got the start and allowed 3 runs, all in the first, over 4.2 innings. Johnson put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. In the 5th, Matthews connected on a solo HR, his first professional homer. Chirinos went 3 innings in relief allowing one unearned run but the offense was unable to get anything else going as the Woodpeckers fell 4-2.

Note: Baez is hitting .310 in Single-A.

Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

4.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 7:35 CT

CC: Ryan Gusto - 6:35 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT