Astros Crawfish Boil: August 10, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Astros’ Dusty Baker now seventh in all-time managerial wins (houstonchronicle.com)

Astros GM Dana Brown: ‘Kyle Tucker will be a Houston Astro’ (khou.com)

J.P. France’s return gives Astros a six-man rotation — for time being (houstonchronicle.com)

Houston Astros: Justin Verlander’s 1st home start set for Friday vs. Angels; Ryan Pressly’s 10 years of MLB service (abc13.com)

The Astros Need These Five Players to Play Better (CTH)

Jon Singleton comes full circle to land with Astros (mlb.com)

Mark DeRosa shares fascinating prospective on Kyle Tucker’s epic grand slam for Astros (sportsmap.houston.com)

AL West News

Oakland Athletics

Report: A’s promoting top outfield prospect Lawrence Butler (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Kotsay talks Tarnok’s outing, win | 08/09/2023 | Oakland Athletics (mlb.com)

Our columnist wore ‘SELL’ shirt to an A’s game. Here’s what happened (sfchronicle.com)

Los Angeles Angels

Angels: Anthony Rendon’s remains unwilling to discuss injury (clutchpoints.com)

Following Michael Lorenzen’s No-Hitter, Angels Now Hold Incredible Active Streak in MLB (si.com)

Angels News: Lucas Giolito Confident Halos Can Go on Winning Streak (si.com)

Texas Rangers

Thoughts on a 2-0 Rangers loss (lonestarball.com)

Who is J.P. Martinez? Rangers longtime minor-leaguer set to make MLB debut vs Giants (sportskeeda.com)

Missing starters, Rangers need Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras now (dallasnews.com)

Seattle Mariners

Mariners: J-Rod Explains Amusing Fake Out Catch That Robbed Fernando Tatis of Home Run (sportsworldnews.com)

Mariners top pitching prospect Hancock called up (mlb.com)

How Ichiro, Mike Cameron helped shape Julio Rodriguez into an elite center fielder (seattletimes.com)

MLB News (mlb.com)

Lights out! Ball breaks bulb, gets stuck inside Green Monster

Miggy passes Yount on all-time hits list

30 prospects making big jumps in the midseason rankings — 1 for each team

Czech this out! OF slides through fence on nifty grab

Harris’ gutsy sprint hands Braves victory over Bucs

All-time no-hitters in AL/NL history

In her 1st baseball tourney, Phils coach shows off lifelong athleticism for USWNT

Houston Astros Birthdays

OF Josh Anderson (41) appeared in 21 games for the Astros in 2007, hitting .358 with an .816 OPS.

RHP Brandon Lyon (44) made 131 relief appearances for Houston from 2010 through 2012. His 3.73 FIP while with the team ranks as his best mark with any of his six teams, while he struck out 95 in 127 1⁄ 3 frames.

Switch-hitting CF Chuck Carr (1967-2022) closed out his eight-season career in 1997 with 63 games for the Astros. He hit at a .276/.333/.417 clip with four homers and 17 RBI. He also stole 11 bases in 16 attempts.

RHP Al Osuna (58) came out of Houston’s bullpen 218 times from 1990 through 1993, striking out 132 in 180 innings. He was 16-10 with a 3.75 ERA.

IF Andy Stankiewicz (59) appeared in 80 contests with Houston from 1994 through 1995, and hit .189 with a .344 OBP.