He’s Baaack and Ready to Lead the Stros to a Third World Championship. Who Else but Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander is traded from the Mets for two prospects. (see poll below)

By William Metzger(bilbos)
New York Mets v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

According to multiple sources, the Houston Astros and New York Mets have concluded a trade that brings Justin Verlander back to Houston in return for the Astros’ #1 prospect and 2022 first-round draft pick, Drew Gilbert, plus a 19-year-old sleeper with early success at A+ Asheville, Ryan Clifford.

Verlander signed a record-breaking $86.666 million two-year deal this year with the Mets with a conditional third-year option. The Mets will send about $54 million of the $93 million of the money the Mets still owe Verlander to the Astros if his 2025 option is vested. If that happens, the Astros would end up paying Verlander $29 million over the next 2 12 years. (see tweet below)

It looks like the Astros are all in once again.

Go Stros.

Poll

Do you approve of the latest trade for Justin Verlander?

Update:

