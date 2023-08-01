He’s Baaack and Ready to Lead the Stros to a Third World Championship. Who Else but Justin Verlander

According to multiple sources, the Houston Astros and New York Mets have concluded a trade that brings Justin Verlander back to Houston in return for the Astros’ #1 prospect and 2022 first-round draft pick, Drew Gilbert, plus a 19-year-old sleeper with early success at A+ Asheville, Ryan Clifford.

Verlander signed a record-breaking $86.666 million two-year deal this year with the Mets with a conditional third-year option. The Mets will send about $54 million of the $93 million of the money the Mets still owe Verlander to the Astros if his 2025 option is vested. If that happens, the Astros would end up paying Verlander $29 million over the next 2 1⁄ 2 years. (see tweet below)

It looks like the Astros are all in once again.

Go Stros.

Poll Do you approve of the latest trade for Justin Verlander? yes

no vote view results 68% yes (178 votes)

31% no (82 votes) 260 votes total Vote Now

Update: