Astros Minor League Players of the Month: July

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in July.

*Just a note, these are my picks for the month*

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: Jon Singleton, 1B

July Stats: 23 G, .298 BA/.408 OBP/.655 SLG, 3 2B, 9 HR, 19 RBI, 1 SB

Singleton has been great since rejoining the Astros organization. The left hander had an OPS over 1.000 with 9 HR, 19 RBI in July for Sugar Land. He is pushing for a chance on the major league roster.

PITCHER: Spencer Arrighetti, RHP

July Stats: 5 G, 3.98 ERA, 20.1 IP, 16 H, 9 ER, 12 BB, 23 SO

Arrighetti has continued the success he found in Double-A with a solid month in Sugar Land. Despite some tough places to pitch, Arrighetti posted a 3.98 ERA with 23 K in 20.1 innings in July.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Joey Loperfido, OF

July Stats: 19 G, .304 BA/.329 OBP/.557 SLG, 6 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 4 SB

This was a close one as Kenedy Corona had a good month too. Loperfido edged him out with a higher batting average (.304) and more extra base hits (11 XBH). He also stole four bases. Doesn’t appear he has much left to prove in Double-A.

PITCHER: Ryan Gusto, RHP

July Stats: 5 G, 1.29 ERA, 21.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 18 SO

The entire pitching staff was awesome but Gusto has arguably the best numbers. In 21 innings the right-hander allowed just 7 hits (.103 BAA) and 3 runs, good for a 1.29 ERA. After a tough start to the season,. Gusto was dominant in July.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: Jacob Melton, OF

July Stats: 22 G, .318 BA/.396 OBP/.600 SLG, 9 2B, 5 HR, 13 RBI, 12 SB

This was another tough one but I went with Melton. Clifford had a .997 OPS, Melton had a .996 OPS. On top of the 9 double and 5 homers Melton had, he also added 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. He should be in Double-A soon.

PITCHER: Franny Cobos, RHP

July Stats: 5 G, 2.51 ERA, 14.1 IP, 13 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 17 K

Asheville is always a tough place to pitch but Cobos pitched well in relief of the Tourists. The right hander struck out 17 over 14.1 innings while posting a 2.51 ERA.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Jackson Loftin, SS/CF

June Stats: 26 G, .291 BA/.351 OBP/.430 SLG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 14 RBI, 15 SB

Loftin had a great month of July. The speed shortstop/center fielder hit .291 with 8 XBH and drove in 14 runs. He also stole 15 bases in just 26 games.

PITCHER: Luis Rodriguez, LHP

July Stats: 4 G, 1.06 ERA, 17.0 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 7 BB, 24 K

Rodriguez was picked up from the Cubs this off-season and he put together his best month so far. The left-hander posted a 1.06 ERA over 4 outings while allowing just 8 hits and picking up 24 strikeouts in 17 innings.