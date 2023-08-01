Astros Crawfish Boil: August 1, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Rosenthal: Astros remain involved in Justin Verlander trade talks, sources say (theathletic.com)

Astros rally past Guardians, now half-game out of first (Reuters.com)

J.P. France: The Surprising Rookie Spark for the Houston Astros (bvmsports.com)

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez not in top form, still producing (houstonchronicle.com)

France emerging as Baker’s surprise rookie of season (mlb.com)

MLB Rumors: Aggressive Astros, Orioles buzz, Yankees selling (fansided.com)

An Astros’ trade deadline what if… (chipalatta.com)

Astros Claim Jake Cousins From Brewers, Designate Blake Taylor (mlbtraderumors.com)

AL West News

Rangers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the White Sox (palestineheraldpress.com)

Max Scherzer costs Texas Rangers $22.5 million (fultonsun.com)

The Texas Rangers Are All in for 2023 (dallasnews.com)

Red Sox look to end 3-game skid, play the Mariners (santamariatimes.com)

Teoscar Hernandez Trade Rumors: Around half-a-dozen teams show interest in outfielder, Mariners expected to deal soon (sportskeeda.com)

Seattle Mariners Make a Strong Push for the American League Wild Card Race (bvmsports.com)

Fill-in starter Chase Silseth, Angels shut down Braves (Reuters.com)

LA Angels hit three home runs to defeat MLB-leading Atlanta Braves (dailymail.co.uk)

Angels: Shohei Ohtani’s eyes will light up over rare Randal Grichuk, CJ Cron feat (clutchpoints.com)

Oakland A’s 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Preview: You should trade for Tony Kemp! (whitecleatbeat.com)

Oakland mayor undaunted in quest to keep A’s as Vegas relocation advances – The Nevada Independent (thenevadaindependent.com)

MLB trade grades: Reds nab left-handed relief help, add Sam Moll in deal with A’s (theathletic.com)

MLB News

8 ideal player-team fits for Deadline day

‘Best catch I’ve ever made’: Hays keeps O’s rolling vs. division foes

These clubs among most aggressive buyers in SP market (report)

Cubs make splash with deal for Candelario, acquire Cuas from KC

What it means to be in 1st place entering August

D-backs bolster ‘pen with Sewald, acquire Peterson from A’s

After 3-hit game, Arraez enters August at .381

Giants acquire outfielder Pollock in deal with Mariners

Houston Astros Birthdays

Utility infielder Aledmys Díaz (33) played for Houston from 2019 through 2022. In 262 games, he hit .255/.313/.424 with 32 jacks and 129 RBI.

RHP Travis Driskill (52) appeared in three games for Houston in 2005 and 2007, striking out six over seven innings.

OF Greg Gross (71) played 17 seasons in the majors. He started (1973-1976) and ended (1989) his career with the Astros. Gross appeared in 490 games and hit .293 with no home runs but way fewer strikeouts than walks. 218-to-125 if you can believe it.

Backstop Milt May (73) played in 238 games for Houston in 1974 and 1975, hitting .265. May based 11 home runs with 106 RBI during his time with the Astros, and threw out 40 percent of base stealers.