Game 90 Thread. July 8, 2023, 6:15 CT. Mariners @ Astros

The Astros pitching is all upside down. Guys we never heard of before this year are getting it done, but the ones who won a championship last year are either injured or just bad of late.
Hunter Brown only got through three innings last night, and Cristian Javier has been looking like a ninth inning replacement-player pitcher.
One constant in the staff remains, sort of—Framber Valdez, who is going to the All-Star game for the second straight year. He missed his last start in Arlington, but he’s back tonight, and we hope he can stop the two-game skid against the Mariners.
Here’s the Astros lineup.
Dubon ....................2B
Pena........................SS
Tucker.....................RF
Bregman.................3B
Abreu......................1B
Diaz.........................DH
Julks........................LF
McCormick.............CF
Maldonado.............C
This is a nationally televised game on Fox.
