Game 90 Thread. July 8, 2023, 6:15 CT. Mariners @ Astros

The Astros pitching is all upside down. Guys we never heard of before this year are getting it done, but the ones who won a championship last year are either injured or just bad of late.

Hunter Brown only got through three innings last night, and Cristian Javier has been looking like a ninth inning replacement-player pitcher.

One constant in the staff remains, sort of—Framber Valdez, who is going to the All-Star game for the second straight year. He missed his last start in Arlington, but he’s back tonight, and we hope he can stop the two-game skid against the Mariners.

Here’s the Astros lineup.

Dubon ....................2B

Pena........................SS

Tucker.....................RF

Bregman.................3B

Abreu......................1B

Diaz.........................DH

Julks........................LF

McCormick.............CF

Maldonado.............C

This is a nationally televised game on Fox.