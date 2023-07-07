 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 89 Thread. July 7 2023, 7:10 CT. Mariners @ Astros

It’s Hunter Brown vs. Luis Castillo

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the lineups

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...