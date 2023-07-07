Astros Crawfish Boil: July 7, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Altuve (left oblique) placed on 10-day IL (mlb.com)

Duo of Astros Outfielders Tabbed as Most Likely to Be Moved at Deadline (si.com)

Here’s what could tip the scales in Astros most hotly-contested debate (houston.sportsmap.com)

MLB draft: Redrafting the 2013 class 10 years later, with Astros taking Aaron Judge at No. 1 (cbssports.com)

Throwback to James Harden & Russell Westbrook at an Astros playoff game (YouTube.com)

AL West News

Las Vegas stadium deal for A’s is tough lesson for one teacher (latimes.com)

Javier Báez sparks Tigers’ offense in resounding shutout of A’s (bostonglobe.com)

FanGraphs projects third baseman Brayden Taylor to Athletics in first mock draft (athleticnation.com)

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks Halos Should Trade for Struggling Former Cy Young Candidate Pitcher (si.com)

Angels swept by Padres as manager Phil Nevin gets ejected (mlb.com)

Why Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani at the deadline (foxsports.com)

Mariners’ Dipoto details Flexen trade, gives Miller injury update (sports.mynorthwest.com)

MLB Rumors: Cardinals-Mariners trade snag, Yankees trade for ex-MVP, Tigers good deadline news (fansided.com)

Ukulele virtuoso from Maui wows crowd playing national anthem at Seattle Mariners game (kwch.com)

Red Sox burst out for 6 in the 7th, beat the AL West-leading Rangers 10-6 (rutlandherald.com)

Rangers skipping Martin Perez in rotation ahead of All-Star break (clutchpoints.com)

Texas Rangers’ options with No. 4 pick in MLB Draft: Could Paul Skenes fall or is Walker Jenkins it? (kare11.com)

MLB News

Like Wordle for baseball nerds, the Immaculate Grid has become this summer’s viral internet sensation (Courant.com)

Immaculate Grid

How Brebbia’s unique MLB path led to key Giants bullpen role nbcsportsbayarea.com)

KBO’s Kia Tigers Sign Thomas Pannone, Place Shaun Anderson On Waivers (mlbtraderumors.com)

Christian Yelich playing like one of MLB’s best once again (jsonline.com)

Nick Senzel homers as Reds earn four-game sweep of Nats (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

Lefty outfielder Bob Gallagher (76) appeared in 173 games for Houston from 1973 to 1974. He provided average defense (0 ZFR through 445 outfield innings and one error out of 123 total chances) while hitting .230.

Saturday

Left-handed outfielder Terry Puhl (67) appeared in 1516 games for the Astros from 1977 through 1990. He slashed .281/.349/.389 with 62 home runs and 432 RBI, and represented the Astros at the 1978 All-Star Game.

Switch-hitting backstop Alan Ashby (72) spent the last 11 seasons of his 17-season MLB career with Houston. He appeared in 965 games, and hit .252/.324/.374 with 69 homers and 388 RBI while providing slightly below-average defensive metrics.

RHP George Culver (80) appeared 136 times for Houston from 1970 through 1972. He held opponents to a 1.296 WHIP and a 3.10 FIP while maintaining a 119 ERA+, going 14-13 with a 2.92 ERA. Culver struck out 170 over 237 2⁄ 3 innings and earned 4.2 of his career 5.3 bWAR while with the Astros.

RHP Gary Kroll (82) relieved for four teams from 1964 through 1969, including 1966 with Houston. He held a 1.563 WHIP and a 3.19 FIP over 23 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out 22 and posting a 3.80 ERA.

Left-handed outfielder Al Spangler (90) was the opening day starter for the inaugural Houston Colt .45 campaign in 1962. He remained with the team until they were the Astros in 1965, appearing in 422 games and hitting .265/.347/.361 with 14 jacks and 107 RBI.

Sunday

Sonny Jackson (79) was a left-handed hitting shortstop for Houston from 1963 through 1967. In 299 games he hit .264/.313/.307 with 51 RBI, and finished second in the 1966 National League Rookie of the Year Award voting.