Astros Prospect Report: July 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-48) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton sac fly and Matijevic solo HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Costes RBI triple and Singleton RBI single. Watkins started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. In the top of the 5th, Singleton added a solo HR, his third since rejoining the organization. Gage allowed 2 runs in relief but Whitcomb provided some insurance with a 3 run HR in the 7th, his 21st HR of the season. Leon followed that up with an RBI single to make it 9-3. Buttrey allowed 2 runs in the 9th but held on as Sugar Land won 9-5.

Note: Whitcomb leads the system with 21 HR, 57 RBI this season.

Spenser Watkins , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Matt Gage , LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (36-41) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks jumped out to a lead scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double and sac flies from Correa and Wolforth. Henley got the start and went 6 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 5. Gaither allowed 2 unearned runs in relief as the Missions tied it. In the bottom of the 8th, the Hooks got the lead back on a Daniels sac fly. Gomez closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Gilbert has back to back multi-hit games.

Blair Henley , RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (29-43) won 16-9 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first on a Sandle RBI double, bases loaded walks to Nova and Kato and a Williams 2 run single. Sacco added a 3 run HR in the 2nd inning to make it 8-0. The Tourists got another run in the 3rd on a Cerny RBI single. Bellozo got the start and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings. In the 5th, Borden added a solo HR. The offense got 3 more in the 7th on Williams and Cerny RBI singles and a wild pitch. Clifford added a 3 run HR in the 9th inning, his 13th HR of the season. DeVos went 3 innings in relief allowing 3 runs and Roberts closed it out as the Tourists won 16-9.

Note: Clifford has a .913 OPS this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN) Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-41) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first on a Balogh RBI single. In the 3rd, Balogh added another RBI single to make it 2-0. Molina connected on a solo HR in the 4th. Fleury went 4.2 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 6. In the 5th inning, the offense added 2 more runs on Garcia and Loftin RBI singles. After the Mudcats tied it up at 5, the Woodpeckers got the lead back in the 8th on a Loftin solo HR. Garcia added some insurance with an RBI single in the 9th inning. Guilfoil allowed 2 runs in relief but Molero was able to hang on for the save in the 7-5 win.

Note: Fleury has 82 K in 62 innings this season.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 6:35 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 6:35 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 6:00 CT