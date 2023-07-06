Astros Prospect Report: July 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-48) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Singleton sac fly and Matijevic solo HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Costes RBI triple and Singleton RBI single. Watkins started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings of work. In the top of the 5th, Singleton added a solo HR, his third since rejoining the organization. Gage allowed 2 runs in relief but Whitcomb provided some insurance with a 3 run HR in the 7th, his 21st HR of the season. Leon followed that up with an RBI single to make it 9-3. Buttrey allowed 2 runs in the 9th but held on as Sugar Land won 9-5.
Note: Whitcomb leads the system with 21 HR, 57 RBI this season.
- Marty Costes, CF: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 3B, RBI, BB
- Jon Singleton, DH: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-5, RBI, SB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Spenser Watkins, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (36-41) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks jumped out to a lead scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning on an Aviles RBI double and sac flies from Correa and Wolforth. Henley got the start and went 6 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 5. Gaither allowed 2 unearned runs in relief as the Missions tied it. In the bottom of the 8th, the Hooks got the lead back on a Daniels sac fly. Gomez closed it out with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.
Note: Gilbert has back to back multi-hit games.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, SB
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-4
- Zach Daniels, DH: 0-for-3, RBI
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-4, R
- Chad Stevens, SS: 0-for-1, R, BB, SB
- Luis Aviles, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 0-for-2, RBI
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 0-for-1, RBI, BB
- Blair Henley, RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (29-43) won 16-9 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first on a Sandle RBI double, bases loaded walks to Nova and Kato and a Williams 2 run single. Sacco added a 3 run HR in the 2nd inning to make it 8-0. The Tourists got another run in the 3rd on a Cerny RBI single. Bellozo got the start and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings. In the 5th, Borden added a solo HR. The offense got 3 more in the 7th on Williams and Cerny RBI singles and a wild pitch. Clifford added a 3 run HR in the 9th inning, his 13th HR of the season. DeVos went 3 innings in relief allowing 3 runs and Roberts closed it out as the Tourists won 16-9.
Note: Clifford has a .913 OPS this season.
- Logan Cerny, DH: 3-for-6, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tim Borden, 2B: 2-for-5, 3 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 2-for-4, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-5, R
- Michael Sandle, CF: 1-for-6, R, 2B, RBI
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Freudis Nova, 3B: 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB, SB
- Justin Williams, LF: 2-for-5, R, 3 RBI
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-41) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first on a Balogh RBI single. In the 3rd, Balogh added another RBI single to make it 2-0. Molina connected on a solo HR in the 4th. Fleury went 4.2 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 6. In the 5th inning, the offense added 2 more runs on Garcia and Loftin RBI singles. After the Mudcats tied it up at 5, the Woodpeckers got the lead back in the 8th on a Loftin solo HR. Garcia added some insurance with an RBI single in the 9th inning. Guilfoil allowed 2 runs in relief but Molero was able to hang on for the save in the 7-5 win.
Note: Fleury has 82 K in 62 innings this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-5, R
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, DH: 2-for-5, R, 2 2B
- John Garcia, C: 2-for-5, R, 2 RBI, SB
- Jackson Loftin, 2B: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Garrett McGowan, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 6:35 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Miguel Ullola - 6:35 CT
FV: Andrew Taylor - 6:00 CT
