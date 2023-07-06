New Astros Gear. Overalls in Classic Astros Colors by FOCO

Fly your Astros flag high. And fly it with pride with these Astros overalls. It’s the loudest statement anyone can make in support of our very own World Champions.

Here are just a few of the features of these great MLBPA authorized overalls:

All-over team-colored design: These overalls are covered in the official Houston Astros colors, so you can show your team spirit with pride.

Bold team logo display: The front of the overalls features a large team logo, so everyone will know who you’re rooting for.

Bib pocket: The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials.

Buckle closure: The buckle closure ensures a comfortable and adjustable fit.

Adjustable bib shoulder straps: The adjustable bib shoulder straps allow you to customize the fit for a comfortable and relaxed feel.

Two back pockets: Two back pockets provide even more storage space.

Sturdy and functional construction: These overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable.

Long pant legs: The long pant legs provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit

They’re just $70, perfect for Minute Maid Park or as a gift for all the Astros fans among your friends and family. And if you’re ever in Yankee stadium and you’re really brave, you might show your true Astros love there too.

Order HERE