Astros Crawfish Boil: July 6, 2023

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Houston Astros: Yainer Diaz’s power display impresses teammates (houstonchronicle.com)

Sources: Houston Astros to recall pitcher Ronel Blanco (click2houston.com)

Struggling Cristian Javier won’t start again before Astros’ All-Star break (houstonchronicle.com)

ChipalattAwards for June (chipalatta.com)

Jose Altuve sits again with ailing oblique as Astros mull next step (espn.com)

Most Instagrammed MLB ballparks: Houston’s Minute Maid Park places 8th behind Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field (abc13.com)

Phil Maton a major part of Astros’ bullpen (mlb.com)

How Astros Rookie of the Year debate just got a lot more intriguing (houston.sportsmap.com)

Astros Injury Updates: Altuve Set For MRI, Brantley Shut Down (climbingtalshill.com)

AL West News

Here are contestants and matchups for the Home Run Derby in Seattle (seattletimes.com)

Julio Rodriguez Joins A Group Of Mariners Legends (thecoldwire.com)

What’s changed for Mariners of late? Aaron Goldsmith weighs in (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Rangers Continue To Lead MLB In Important Pitching Mark (thecoldwire.com)

Texas Rangers plan for the 2023 MLB Draft (mlb.com)

MLB Rumors: Ohtani trade, Marcus Stroman suitor, Rangers blockbuster (fansided.com)

MLB Power Rankings and World Series Odds: Texas Rangers Still Shine Brightest | Sports Interaction (news.sportsinteraction.com)

Mike Trout injury update: Angels superstar has surgery to repair fractured wrist, out 4-8 weeks (sportingnews.com)

Angels make 2 roster moves after Mike Trout injury (clutchpoints.com)

Anthony Rendon Comments On His Injury Woes (thecoldwire.com)

Rosenthal reveals how MLB owners view A’s possible relocation (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Aviators catcher, A’s top prospect playing in MLB Futures Game (reviewjournal.com)

Oakland A’s 2023 MLB Draft preview: Will they stick with bats or go with a pitcher? (theathletic.com)

MLB News

Padres notes: Blake Snell staying on four days’ rest, Joe Musgrove TBD (sandiegouniontribune.com)

Oakland A’s 2023 MLB Draft preview: Will they stick with bats or go with a pitcher? (mlb.com)

What to expect from Colton Cowser in the Majors (mlb.com)

Wyatt Mills Undergoes Tommy John Surgery (mlbtraderumors.com)

NY Yankees pitcher suspended for season under MLB’s domestic violence policy (Syracuse.com)

Sandy Alomar Jr. on Bo Naylor impressing early in MLB career (mlb.com)

Stupid MLB owner tricks? Giants’ Johnson picks fight with a clam shack (Sfchronicle.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

LF Preston Tucker started his major league career with the 2015 Astros and appeared in 146 games in total between then and 2016. Tucker slashed .219/.274/.403 with 17 home runs and 41 RBI.

Tucker has the distinction of logging the highest WPA of his career in his major league debut, a mark of .447 on May 7, 2015 in a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels. Although he was only one-for-three, that one was a game-tying one out RBI-single in the top of the ninth inning.

3B Germán Rivera played 13 games for the 1985 Astros, going 7-for-36 with two RBI. Although it was his last major league appearance, Rivera played another five seasons in affiliated minor league ball before beginning a six-season career in the Mexican League.