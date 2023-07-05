 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 87 Thread. July 5, 2023, 1:10 CT. Rockies @ Astros

Another AAAA pitcher takes the mound to keep the Astros in contention.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros
Center fielder Chas McCormick (20) signs autographs before the Astros play against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park.
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a France day.

Add Kyle tucker to Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez as Astros All Stars.

Here are the lineups

