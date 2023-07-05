Filed under: Game 87 Thread. July 5, 2023, 1:10 CT. Rockies @ Astros Another AAAA pitcher takes the mound to keep the Astros in contention. By William Metzger(bilbos) Jul 5, 2023, 12:50pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 87 Thread. July 5, 2023, 1:10 CT. Rockies @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Center fielder Chas McCormick (20) signs autographs before the Astros play against the Colorado Rockies at Minute Maid Park. Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports It’s a France day. Add Kyle tucker to Yordan Alvarez and Framber Valdez as Astros All Stars. Here are the lineups More From The Crawfish Boxes The Martin Maldonado question: All things must come to an end Astros Minor League Players of the Month: June Astros Crawfish Boil: July 5, 2023 Brandon Bielak Silences the Mountain Boys. Astros Over Rockies 4-1 Game 86 Thread. July 4, 2023, 3:10 CT. Rockies @ Astros The Astros at the Midway Mark Loading comments...
