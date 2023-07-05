Astros Minor League Players of the Month: June

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in June.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: Pedro León, OF

June Stats: 20 G, .329 BA/.437 OBP/.658 SLG, 4 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 15 RBI, 2 SB

León showed off the tools in June. The 25-year-old hit .329 with 11 XBHs in 20 games. He also posted a .437 OBP as he is pushing for a major league call-up in the near future.

PITCHER: Joe Record, RHP

June Stats: 9 G, 2.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO, 5 SV

Record has been great this year in relief. In June, the right-hander picked up 5 saves and struck out 10 over 9 innings as the closer for the Space Cowboys.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Zach Daniels, OF

June Stats: 19 G, .324 BA/.380 OBP/.620 SLG, 6 2B, 5 HR, 16 RBI, 5 SB

Daniels came back from the injured list with a vengeance. The outfielder connected on 11 XBHs and collected 5 stolen bases in 19 games while posting a 1.000 OPS for the Hooks.

PITCHER: Colton Gordon, LHP

June Stats: 5 G, 3.04 ERA, 23.2 IP, 19 H, 8 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO

Gordon has been solid all year and June was no different. The left-hander struck out 26 over 23.2 innings while posting a 3.04 ERA. He has made the case to be one of the top pitching prospects in the system.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: Ryan Clifford, OF

June Stats: 19 G, .310 BA/.432 OBP/.606 SLG, 6 2B, 5 HR, 14 RBI

Clifford got off to a slow start in High-A but in June he turned it on. The 19-year-old hit .310 with a .432 OBP and 11 XBH in just 19 games. He has shown a great ability to get on base this year.

PITCHER: Deylen Miley, RHP

June Stats: 5 G, 2.25 ERA, 20.0 IP, 17 H, 5 ER, 9 BB, 32 K

Asheville is a tough place to pitch by Miley excelled in June. The right-hander struck out 32 in just 20 innings only allowing 5 runs, good for a 2.25 ERA.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Zach Cole, OF

June Stats: 26 G, .311 BA/.462 OBP/.556 SLG, 7 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 9 SB

Cole is here again. After a good May, he followed that up with an even better June. The left-handed hitting outfielder connected on 13 XBH, collected 9 stolen bases and also drew 23 walks in 26 games.

PITCHER: Nic Swanson, RHP

June Stats: 5 G, 1.73 ERA, 26.0 IP, 19 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 28 K

Swanson put together a dominant month of June for Fayetteville. The right-hander struck out 28 in 26 innings while only walking 5. He had a 1.73 ERA in those 26 innings which led the team.