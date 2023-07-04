Astros Prospect Report: July 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-47) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
McGowin got the start for Sugar Land and went 7 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, with 7 strikeouts. The offense was quiet all night until the 9th inning when they got 2 runs on Hensley and Bannon RBI singles. That was it for the offense though as the Space Cowboys fell 5-2.
Note: Perez is hitting .307 over his last 32 games.
- David Hensley, SS: 2-for-5, RBI
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 2-for-4, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, 2B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Kyle McGowin, RHP: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (34-41) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Loperfido got the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a leadoff HR. They got another in the 2nd inning on a Barber solo HR. Robaina started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. In the 6th inning, Stevens gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run double. Plumlee tossed 3 scoreless in relief and McDonald closed it out with a scoreless 9th as the Hooks won 4-3.
Note: Kouba has 15 BB/79 K this season.
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Jordan Brewer, DH: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, 2 BB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- Luis Aviles, 3B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Peyton Plumlee, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (28-42) won 19-3 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first thanks to a solo HR from Melton and a Kato 2 run double. In the 2nd, Cerny added a 2 run HR. In the 5th the offense picked up 5 more on a Clifford solo HR and Nova grand slam. Swanson made his High-A debut and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The offense got 5 more runs in the 6th on a Wrobleski 2 run HR and Guilamo 3 run HR. In the 8th they tacked on 4 more runs on a Williams RBI double and Cerny 3 run HR. Knorr closed it out allowed 1 run over the final 4 innings as the Tourists won 19-3.
Note: Clifford has a .898 OPS this season.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Logan Cerny, LF: 4-for-6, 4 R, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, SB
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 2-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Michael Sandle, DH: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Freddy Guilamo, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Freudis Nova, SS: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI
- Justin Williams, 3B: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Michael Knorr, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-41) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got on the board with 2 runs in the first on a Whitaker RBI single and Lorenzo RBI groundout. They got 5 more in the 2nd inning on a Cole HBP, Encarnacion sac fly and Whitaker 3 run HR. Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. Cole added an RBI triple in the 6th inning. Urias allowed 5 runs but was able to hold on for the save as the Woodpeckers won 8-7.
Note: Cole has a .933 OPS this season.
- Zach Cole, CF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI, SB
- Luis Encarnacion, C: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 2-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 2-for-4, RBI
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 2-for-4, R, SB
- Sandro Gaston, DH: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Roilan Machandy, RF: 1-for-3, 2 R, SB
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT
CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT
AV: TBD - 6:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
