Astros Prospect Report: July 3rd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves
Mar 15, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Logan Cerny (91) singles during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-47) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

McGowin got the start for Sugar Land and went 7 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, with 7 strikeouts. The offense was quiet all night until the 9th inning when they got 2 runs on Hensley and Bannon RBI singles. That was it for the offense though as the Space Cowboys fell 5-2.

Note: Perez is hitting .307 over his last 32 games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (34-41) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido got the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a leadoff HR. They got another in the 2nd inning on a Barber solo HR. Robaina started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. In the 6th inning, Stevens gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run double. Plumlee tossed 3 scoreless in relief and McDonald closed it out with a scoreless 9th as the Hooks won 4-3.

Note: Kouba has 15 BB/79 K this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (28-42) won 19-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first thanks to a solo HR from Melton and a Kato 2 run double. In the 2nd, Cerny added a 2 run HR. In the 5th the offense picked up 5 more on a Clifford solo HR and Nova grand slam. Swanson made his High-A debut and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The offense got 5 more runs in the 6th on a Wrobleski 2 run HR and Guilamo 3 run HR. In the 8th they tacked on 4 more runs on a Williams RBI double and Cerny 3 run HR. Knorr closed it out allowed 1 run over the final 4 innings as the Tourists won 19-3.

Note: Clifford has a .898 OPS this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-41) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board with 2 runs in the first on a Whitaker RBI single and Lorenzo RBI groundout. They got 5 more in the 2nd inning on a Cole HBP, Encarnacion sac fly and Whitaker 3 run HR. Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. Cole added an RBI triple in the 6th inning. Urias allowed 5 runs but was able to hold on for the save as the Woodpeckers won 8-7.

Note: Cole has a .933 OPS this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: TBD - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

