Astros Prospect Report: July 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-47) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

McGowin got the start for Sugar Land and went 7 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, with 7 strikeouts. The offense was quiet all night until the 9th inning when they got 2 runs on Hensley and Bannon RBI singles. That was it for the offense though as the Space Cowboys fell 5-2.

Note: Perez is hitting .307 over his last 32 games.

Kyle McGowin , RHP: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

7.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (34-41) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido got the Hooks on the board in the first inning with a leadoff HR. They got another in the 2nd inning on a Barber solo HR. Robaina started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs. In the 6th inning, Stevens gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run double. Plumlee tossed 3 scoreless in relief and McDonald closed it out with a scoreless 9th as the Hooks won 4-3.

Note: Kouba has 15 BB/79 K this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Peyton Plumlee , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (28-42) won 19-3 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first thanks to a solo HR from Melton and a Kato 2 run double. In the 2nd, Cerny added a 2 run HR. In the 5th the offense picked up 5 more on a Clifford solo HR and Nova grand slam. Swanson made his High-A debut and allowed 2 runs over 4.2 innings. The offense got 5 more runs in the 6th on a Wrobleski 2 run HR and Guilamo 3 run HR. In the 8th they tacked on 4 more runs on a Williams RBI double and Cerny 3 run HR. Knorr closed it out allowed 1 run over the final 4 innings as the Tourists won 19-3.

Note: Clifford has a .898 OPS this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Michael Knorr, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-41) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board with 2 runs in the first on a Whitaker RBI single and Lorenzo RBI groundout. They got 5 more in the 2nd inning on a Cole HBP, Encarnacion sac fly and Whitaker 3 run HR. Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. Cole added an RBI triple in the 6th inning. Urias allowed 5 runs but was able to hold on for the save as the Woodpeckers won 8-7.

Note: Cole has a .933 OPS this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Manuel Urias, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 6:35 CT

CC: Aaron Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: TBD - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT