Astros Crawfish Boil: July 4, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros

AL West

Esteury Ruiz is not the biggest thief in Oakland.

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Left-side infielder Vinny Castilla (56) had a 16-season major league career, spending the last three quarters of the season with the Astros. In 122 contests, he hit .270/.320/.492

RHP Dan Larson (69) played with the Astros in 1976 and 1977. In 45 games (including 23 starts), Larson was 6-15 with a 4.45 ERA. He posted a 4.08 FIP, a 1.379 WHIP, and struck out 86 batters in 190 innings.