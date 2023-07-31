Astros Crawfish Boil: July 31, 2023

Welcome to the trade deadline Boil!

Houston Astros Birthdays

Sunday

Corner Infielder Doug Rader (79) played 1178 games for Houston from 1967 through 1975, slashing out a .250/.318/.402 line with 128 home runs and 600 RBI. He won the National League Gold Glove at third base every season from 1970 through 1974.

C Gus Triandos (1930-2013) played in 24 games for the 1965 Astros, going 13-for-72 with two home runs.

Today

RHP Gordie Pladson (67) pitched in a total of 20 games for Houston from 1979 through 1982. He was 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and a 4.42 FIP, along with a 1.757 WHIP and 18 K’s in 50 2⁄ 3 innings.

LF Jay Schlueter (1949-2010) appeared in seven games for the 1971 Astros, and went one-for-three with a run scored.

SS Chase Jaworski (19) was Houston’s fifth round selection in 2023.

CF Nehomar Ochoa (18) was Houston’s 11th round pick in 2023, and is one-for-eight with the FCL Astros at the rookie level.