Cleveland Guardians Visit Houston Astros — Series Preview

Houston hosts the Cleveland Guardians three times starting Monday night.
Gametime and Starting Pitchers (subject to change)
Monday at 7:10 PM CT — Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 7.16) vs. J.P. France (6-3, 2.87)
Tuesday at 7:10 PM CT — Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.35) vs. Framber Valdez (8-7, 3.29)
Wednesday at 1:10 PM CT — Tanner Bible (7-2, 3.11) vs. Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33)
All-Time Head-to-Head
Houston is 39-44 in all-time regular season play against the Guardians. The resulting .470 winning percentage is their fourth-worst against an American League team. The playoffs are a different story, with the Astros sweeping the then-Indians in the 2018 ALDS in three games.
Last Meeting
The last time Houston and Cleveland faced off was a three-game set from June 9 through June 11, with the Guardians winning two of three. Houston won the middle contest by a 6-4 final score, led by Jose Abréu’s third home run of the season and two hits each by him, Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubon. J.P. France (2-1, 3.54) earned the victory, racking up a Quality Start by allowing three earned runs over 6 2⁄3 innings. He struck out six, walked six, and gave up seven hits.
Houston Lately
Houston is closing out a nine-game homestand after splitting the first six with two wins over the Texas Rangers and two losses to the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston’s final win of the series was on Saturday against the Rays, when they squeaked by with a 17-4 final. Yainer Diaz (13), Jose Abréu (10), Jose Altuve (7), Alex Bregman (18) and Yordan Alvarez (18) went deep for Houston. Alvarez, Abreu, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers finished with three hits each, and Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.12) earned the win by allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.
Cleveland Lately
The Guardians will be finishing up a seven-game road jaunt. They’re coming off a four-game split against the Chicago White Sox, punctuated by a 5-0 win on Sunday afternoon. Jose Ramírez (18) went deep twice, Stephen Kwan (5) cracked one as well, and Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34) earned the win by pitching six three-hit innings and striking out four.
Standings
Houston Astros: 59-47, .557, second in the AL West, one game behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Tied for fourth in the American League and in the second wildcard spot with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tied with Toronto for sixth in MLB. On pace for 90-72. Last 10: WWLWWWLLWL. Playoff Odds: 73.9 percent (B/R)
Cleveland Guardians: 53-53, .500, second in the AL Central, a half-game behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins. 10th in the AL. 20th in MLB. On pace for 81-81. Last 10: WWLLWWWLLW. Playoff Odds: 21.6 percent (B/R)
Franchise Leaderboard Check
Plate Appearances
17) Bob Aspromonte 3946
18) Alex Bregman 3939
Runs
36) Rusty Staub 297
37) Yordan Alvarez 292
Hits
17) Bob Aspromonte 925
18) Alex Bregman 920
Doubles
9) Terry Puhl 226
10) Alex Bregman 221
34) Craig Reynolds 112
35) Bob Aspromonte 111
36) Kyle Tucker 110
Home Runs
5) Jose Altuve 199
8) Cesar Cedeno 163
9) Alex Bregman 158
22) Yuli Gurriel 94
23) Kyle Tucker 91
37) Jake Marisnick 53
38) Cliff Johnson 52
39) Bob Aspromonte & Martin Maldonado 51
RBI
7) Jim Wynn 719
8) Jose Altuve 716
30) Denny Walling 345
31) Jordan Alvarez 339
33) Joe Morgan 327
34) Kyle Tucker 325
Stolen Bases
3) Jose Cruz 288
4) Jose Altuve 284
21) Sonny Jackson 73
22) Kyle Tucker 72
44) Kazuo Matsui 40
45) Alex Bregman 39
Wins
22) Framber Valdez & Lance McCullers Jr. 49
47) Charlie Morton & Jack Billingham 29
49) Luis Garcia 28
50) Cristian Javier & Chad Qualls 27
Games Pitched
20) Don Wilson 266
21) Ryan Pressly 265
Strikeouts
23) Bud Norris 643
24) Framber Valdez 631
38) Roger Clemens 505
39) Cristian Javier 481
