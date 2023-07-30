Cleveland Guardians Visit Houston Astros — Series Preview

Houston hosts the Cleveland Guardians three times starting Monday night.

Gametime and Starting Pitchers (subject to change)

Monday at 7:10 PM CT — Noah Syndergaard (1-4, 7.16) vs. J.P. France (6-3, 2.87)

Tuesday at 7:10 PM CT — Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.35) vs. Framber Valdez (8-7, 3.29)

Wednesday at 1:10 PM CT — Tanner Bible (7-2, 3.11) vs. Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33)

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston is 39-44 in all-time regular season play against the Guardians. The resulting .470 winning percentage is their fourth-worst against an American League team. The playoffs are a different story, with the Astros sweeping the then-Indians in the 2018 ALDS in three games.

Last Meeting

The last time Houston and Cleveland faced off was a three-game set from June 9 through June 11, with the Guardians winning two of three. Houston won the middle contest by a 6-4 final score, led by Jose Abréu’s third home run of the season and two hits each by him, Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubon. J.P. France (2-1, 3.54) earned the victory, racking up a Quality Start by allowing three earned runs over 6 2⁄ 3 innings. He struck out six, walked six, and gave up seven hits.

Houston Lately

Houston is closing out a nine-game homestand after splitting the first six with two wins over the Texas Rangers and two losses to the Tampa Bay Rays. Houston’s final win of the series was on Saturday against the Rays, when they squeaked by with a 17-4 final. Yainer Diaz (13), Jose Abréu (10), Jose Altuve (7), Alex Bregman (18) and Yordan Alvarez (18) went deep for Houston. Alvarez, Abreu, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers finished with three hits each, and Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.12) earned the win by allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Cleveland Lately

The Guardians will be finishing up a seven-game road jaunt. They’re coming off a four-game split against the Chicago White Sox, punctuated by a 5-0 win on Sunday afternoon. Jose Ramírez (18) went deep twice, Stephen Kwan (5) cracked one as well, and Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.34) earned the win by pitching six three-hit innings and striking out four.

Standings

Houston Astros: 59-47, .557, second in the AL West, one game behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Tied for fourth in the American League and in the second wildcard spot with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tied with Toronto for sixth in MLB. On pace for 90-72. Last 10: WWLWWWLLWL. Playoff Odds: 73.9 percent (B/R)

Cleveland Guardians: 53-53, .500, second in the AL Central, a half-game behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins. 10th in the AL. 20th in MLB. On pace for 81-81. Last 10: WWLLWWWLLW. Playoff Odds: 21.6 percent (B/R)

Franchise Leaderboard Check

Plate Appearances

17) Bob Aspromonte 3946

18) Alex Bregman 3939

Runs

36) Rusty Staub 297

37) Yordan Alvarez 292

Hits

17) Bob Aspromonte 925

18) Alex Bregman 920

Doubles

9) Terry Puhl 226

10) Alex Bregman 221

34) Craig Reynolds 112

35) Bob Aspromonte 111

36) Kyle Tucker 110

Home Runs

5) Jose Altuve 199

8) Cesar Cedeno 163

9) Alex Bregman 158

22) Yuli Gurriel 94

23) Kyle Tucker 91

37) Jake Marisnick 53

38) Cliff Johnson 52

39) Bob Aspromonte & Martin Maldonado 51

RBI

7) Jim Wynn 719

8) Jose Altuve 716

30) Denny Walling 345

31) Jordan Alvarez 339

33) Joe Morgan 327

34) Kyle Tucker 325

Stolen Bases

3) Jose Cruz 288

4) Jose Altuve 284

21) Sonny Jackson 73

22) Kyle Tucker 72

44) Kazuo Matsui 40

45) Alex Bregman 39

Wins

22) Framber Valdez & Lance McCullers Jr. 49

47) Charlie Morton & Jack Billingham 29

49) Luis Garcia 28

50) Cristian Javier & Chad Qualls 27

Games Pitched

20) Don Wilson 266

21) Ryan Pressly 265

Strikeouts

23) Bud Norris 643

24) Framber Valdez 631

38) Roger Clemens 505

39) Cristian Javier 481