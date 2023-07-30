Astros Prospect Report: July 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-58) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
Solis started but allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. Leon put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 3rd inning with a 477 foot 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th on a Costes RBI groundout. Sugar Land went into the 6th down 5-3 but rallied for 4 runs on a Perez 3 run HR and Whitcomb RBI single. Bannon added a 2 run single in the 9th. Allgeyer was great in relief tossing 5 scoreless innings and Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.
Note: Leon has a .800 OPS this season.
- Rylan Bannon, 2B: 2-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI
- Jon Singleton, DH: 2-for-6
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- David Hensley, 3B: 1-for-4, 3 R, BB, SB
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, BB
- Joe Perez, RF: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 2-for-5, R, 2B
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Nick Allgeyer, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (49-46) won 10-0 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Daniels RBI double and Dezenzo 2 run HR. They got 2 more in the 2nd inning on a Corona 2 run HR. Brewer added a sac fly in the 3rd. The offense continued to add on scoring 2 runs in the 4th on a Gilbert 2 run double. They got a couple more in the 5th on an Aviles bases loaded walk and a double play. Robaina got the start and tossed 4 scoreless innings.
Note: Gilbert has 7 2B, 4 HR in July.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Drew Gilbert, LF: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, DH: 2-for-5, 2 R, 3B
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-4, BB
- Luis Aviles, SS: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Yamal Encarnacion, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (39-51) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the first on a Clifford RBI single. In the 2nd inning they got 2 runs on a Sandle solo HR and Cerny RBI double. In the 3rd, Borden added a solo HR and another run scored on a wild pitch. Clifford added an RBI double in the 4th inning. Swanson got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs. RBI singles from Cerny and Guilamo added to the lead. The pen allowed a couple runs but was able t0 hold on for the 8-5 win.
Note: Melton is hitting .313 with a .964 OPS in July.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 4-for-5, 4 R, 2B, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, LF: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Tim Borden, 2B: 1-for-5, R, RBI
- Zach Cole, RF: 1-for-2, R, 2B, BB, SB
- Michael Sandle, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-52) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Dombroski got the start and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs with 5 strikeouts. Johnson put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 6th inning with a 2 run HR. An Encarnacion RBI groundout tied the game in the 7th. After the Wood Ducks retook the lead, Nieves tied it again with a solo HR. The game went to extra innings and the Wood Ducks were able to score in the 10th as the Woodpeckers fell 5-4.
Note: Dombroski has a 3.45 ERA this season.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 1-for-4, BB
- Luis Baez, DH: 3-for-5, 2B
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 0-for-4, RBI, BB, SB
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Ryan Johnson, 2B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Jeron Williams, 3B: 2-for-5, SB
- Hector Nieves, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- John Garcia, C: 0-for-2, R, 3 BB
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Deury Carrasco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Kyle McGowin - 8:05 CT
CC: Jose Urquidy - 1:05 CT
AV: Deylen Miley - 12:05 CT
FV: Jose Nodal - 1:05 CT
