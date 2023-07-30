Astros Prospect Report: July 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-58) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Solis started but allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. Leon put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 3rd inning with a 477 foot 2 run HR. They got another run in the 4th on a Costes RBI groundout. Sugar Land went into the 6th down 5-3 but rallied for 4 runs on a Perez 3 run HR and Whitcomb RBI single. Bannon added a 2 run single in the 9th. Allgeyer was great in relief tossing 5 scoreless innings and Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Leon has a .800 OPS this season.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Nick Allgeyer , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (49-46) won 10-0 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Daniels RBI double and Dezenzo 2 run HR. They got 2 more in the 2nd inning on a Corona 2 run HR. Brewer added a sac fly in the 3rd. The offense continued to add on scoring 2 runs in the 4th on a Gilbert 2 run double. They got a couple more in the 5th on an Aviles bases loaded walk and a double play. Robaina got the start and tossed 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Gilbert has 7 2B, 4 HR in July.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (39-51) won 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the first on a Clifford RBI single. In the 2nd inning they got 2 runs on a Sandle solo HR and Cerny RBI double. In the 3rd, Borden added a solo HR and another run scored on a wild pitch. Clifford added an RBI double in the 4th inning. Swanson got the start and went 4.1 innings allowing 3 runs. RBI singles from Cerny and Guilamo added to the lead. The pen allowed a couple runs but was able t0 hold on for the 8-5 win.

Note: Melton is hitting .313 with a .964 OPS in July.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Max Roberts , LHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-52) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski got the start and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs with 5 strikeouts. Johnson put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 6th inning with a 2 run HR. An Encarnacion RBI groundout tied the game in the 7th. After the Wood Ducks retook the lead, Nieves tied it again with a solo HR. The game went to extra innings and the Wood Ducks were able to score in the 10th as the Woodpeckers fell 5-4.

Note: Dombroski has a 3.45 ERA this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jeremy Molero , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Manuel Urias , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 8:05 CT

CC: Jose Urquidy - 1:05 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 12:05 CT

FV: Jose Nodal - 1:05 CT