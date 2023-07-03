Colorado Rockies Visit Houston Astros — Series Preview

The Astros will host the Rockies for a pair of games, with the first starting today at 3:10 PM CT.

The two clubs will play another pair of games after the All-Star break, on July 18 and 19 in Colorado.

Houston has looked better in recent days. Since dipping to just five games over .500 a week ago, they’ve won four-of-five, including three out of four against the AL West Division-leading Texas Rangers. In today’s series finale, the Astros were the last ones standing after a 12-11 shootout. Every hitter scored at least one run, and Kyle Tucker went four-for-four. Tucker, Chas McCormick, Yainer Diaz, and Jose Abreu each went deep in the win, accounting for nine of Houston’s runs.

The Astros won despite a bad start from Cristian Javier. The should-be ace allowed eight earned runs in 4 1⁄ 3 innings on nine hits, including a pair of jacks. Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly all appeared in the game, leaving only Seth Martinez and Rafael Montero as probable relievers in today’s game.

Colorado just completed a nine-game homestand with four wins and five losses. In their most recent game, they lost by a 14-9 final against the Detroit Tigers. The Rockies lost despite outhitting the Tigers, 14-to-12. Harold Castro led the way by going three-for-three. Jurickson Profar, Kris Bryant and Randal Grichuk each pitched in with a pair of hits. Starter Connor Seabold (1-5, 6.62) took the loss, allowing eight runs in five frames.

The last time Houston and Colorado played was on August 11, 2021, with Houston handing the Rockies a 5-1 loss. Aledmys Diaz and Michael Brantley each totaled three hits, while Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa had two each. Framber Valdez (8-3, 3.09) earned the win by striking out eight and allowing one run on four hits and four walks over six frames.

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston owns a 99-84 edge over Colorado in head-to-head combat. Their .541 winning percentage is their third-best against National League opponents.

Gametime and Starting Pitchers

Tuesday at 3:10 PM CT — Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.88) vs. Brandon Bielak (3-4, 4.37)

Wednesday at 1:10 PM CT — Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50) vs. JP France (3-3, 3.13)

Standings

Houston Astros: 47-38, .553, on pace for 90-72. Second in the AL West, three games behind the division-leading Rangers. Fourth in the AL, currently in possession of the second wildcard spot. Eighth in MLB. Last 10: LLWLWWWLWW. Playoff Odds: 80.5 percent (BR), 69.6 percent (FG).

Colorado Rockies: 33-53, .384, on pace for 62-100. Fifth in the NL West, 17.5 games behind the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks. 14 games behind the final wildcard spot. Twenty-eighth in MLB. Last 10: LWLWLWLWLL. Playoff Odds: <0.1 percent (BR & FG).

Who’s Hot (highest WPA vs. Rangers)

Chas McCormick (.760)

Mauricio Dubón (.447)

Jose Abreu (.433)

Ryan Pressly (.371)

Kyle Tucker (.177)

Who’s Not (lowest WPA vs. Rangers)

Corey Julks (-.199)

Martin Maldonado (-.213)

Bryan Abreu (-.228)

Yainer Diaz (-.252)

Alex Bregman (.274)

Team Leaders (Astros first)

AVG: Kyle Tucker .295, Elias Diaz .284

OBP: Kyle Tucker .370, Ryan McMahon .346

SLG: Kyle Tucker .487, Ryan McMahon .477

OPS:Kyle Tucker .857, Ryan McMahon .823

HR: Yordan Alvarez 17, Ryan McMahon 13

RBI: Yordan Alvarez & Kyle Tucker 55, Elias Diaz 45

BB: Alex Bregman 47, Ryan McMahon 38

SB: Kyle Tucker 14, Brenton Doyle 12

ERA: Framber Valdez 2.49, Kyle Freeland 4.88

WHIP: Framber Valdez 1.05, Kyle Freeland 1.42

SO: Framber Valdez 110, Kyle Freeland & Austin Bomber 60