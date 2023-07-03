Astros Prospect Report: July 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-46) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solis started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings of work. Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 4th inning with a solo HR. Endersby relieved Solis and tossed 2 scoreless innings. The bullpen allowed a few runs as the Dodgers extended their lead to 8-1. Lee added an RBI double in the 9th but that was it as the Space Cowboys fell 8-2.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .304 in Triple-A.

Jairo Solis , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-41) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for the Hooks allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 3 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring 3 runs on an error and a Gilbert 2 run HR. Sprinkle allowed a run in the 6th and then was relieved by Taveras. Taveras pitched into the 9th but allowed 2 runs as the RockHounds walked it off.

Note: Kouba has 15 BB/79 K this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (27-42) lost 13-2 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3.1 innings. Clifford put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd inning with an RBI single. In the 6th, Melton added a solo HR. Blubaugh pitched the final 4 innings allowing 6 runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Asheville fell 13-2.

Note: Melton has 13 HR, 29 SB this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-41) lost 11-1 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa made his full-season debut and went 2 innings allowing 3 runs, all unearned, before a delay caused him to get pulled. Chirinos pitched in relief and pitched well going 4 innings allowing 1 unearned run with 6 strikeouts. Perez struggled in relief allowing 6 runs in one inning. Balogh connected on a solo HR in the bottom of the 9th but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 11-2.

Note: Balogh has a .734 OPS this season.

Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 6:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:05 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 5:00 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 5:05 CT