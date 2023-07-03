 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: July 2nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks’ Drew Gilbert walks back to the dugout at the end of an inning on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-46) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Solis started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings of work. Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 4th inning with a solo HR. Endersby relieved Solis and tossed 2 scoreless innings. The bullpen allowed a few runs as the Dodgers extended their lead to 8-1. Lee added an RBI double in the 9th but that was it as the Space Cowboys fell 8-2.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .304 in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-41) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for the Hooks allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 3 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring 3 runs on an error and a Gilbert 2 run HR. Sprinkle allowed a run in the 6th and then was relieved by Taveras. Taveras pitched into the 9th but allowed 2 runs as the RockHounds walked it off.

Note: Kouba has 15 BB/79 K this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (27-42) lost 13-2 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3.1 innings. Clifford put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd inning with an RBI single. In the 6th, Melton added a solo HR. Blubaugh pitched the final 4 innings allowing 6 runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Asheville fell 13-2.

Note: Melton has 13 HR, 29 SB this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-41) lost 11-1 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa made his full-season debut and went 2 innings allowing 3 runs, all unearned, before a delay caused him to get pulled. Chirinos pitched in relief and pitched well going 4 innings allowing 1 unearned run with 6 strikeouts. Perez struggled in relief allowing 6 runs in one inning. Balogh connected on a solo HR in the bottom of the 9th but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 11-2.

Note: Balogh has a .734 OPS this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Kyle McGowin - 6:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 6:05 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 5:00 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 5:05 CT

