Astros Prospect Report: July 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-46) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Solis started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings of work. Matijevic put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 4th inning with a solo HR. Endersby relieved Solis and tossed 2 scoreless innings. The bullpen allowed a few runs as the Dodgers extended their lead to 8-1. Lee added an RBI double in the 9th but that was it as the Space Cowboys fell 8-2.
Note: Whitcomb is hitting .304 in Triple-A.
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 2-for-4, R
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Joe Perez, RF: 1-for-3
- Jairo Solis, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-41) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba got the start for the Hooks allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 3 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring 3 runs on an error and a Gilbert 2 run HR. Sprinkle allowed a run in the 6th and then was relieved by Taveras. Taveras pitched into the 9th but allowed 2 runs as the RockHounds walked it off.
Note: Kouba has 15 BB/79 K this season.
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, LF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Luis Aviles, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2 SB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-3
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (27-42) lost 13-2 (BOX SCORE)
Santos started for Asheville but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3.1 innings. Clifford put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd inning with an RBI single. In the 6th, Melton added a solo HR. Blubaugh pitched the final 4 innings allowing 6 runs and the offense was quiet the rest of the way as Asheville fell 13-2.
Note: Melton has 13 HR, 29 SB this season.
- Jacob Melton, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, SB
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Michael Sandle, LF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-41) lost 11-1 (BOX SCORE)
Espinosa made his full-season debut and went 2 innings allowing 3 runs, all unearned, before a delay caused him to get pulled. Chirinos pitched in relief and pitched well going 4 innings allowing 1 unearned run with 6 strikeouts. Perez struggled in relief allowing 6 runs in one inning. Balogh connected on a solo HR in the bottom of the 9th but that was it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 11-2.
Note: Balogh has a .734 OPS this season.
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Jackson Loftin, 2B: 1-for-2, BB
- Carlos Espinosa, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Kyle McGowin - 6:35 CT
CC: Julio Robaina - 6:05 CT
AV: Nic Swanson - 5:00 CT
FV: Trey Dombroski - 5:05 CT
