Astros Crawfish Boil: July 3, 2023

Houston Astros News

McCormick’s bases-clearing triple lifts the Astros over the Rangers 5-3 (nbcdfw.com)

Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez, Yordan Alvarez are All-Stars (houstonchronicle.com)

Kara McCullers, wife of Astros’ Lance McCullers, announces pregnancy (houstonchronicle.com)

The Yankees should remain in pursuit of Astros’ underutilized outfielder (empiresportsmedia.com)

Grading Dana Brown and the Houston Astros front office at the season’s midway point (calltothepen.com)

Astros – Halfway There – Living on a Prayer (chipalatta.com)

AL West News

A’s Rooker selected as AL reserve in 2023 All-Star Game (nbcsportsbayarea.com)

Oakland Athletics activate left-hander Richard Lovelady off IL (ESPN.com)

Dallas Braden in exclusive club after perfect game (mlb.com)

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hits longest home run of 2023 MLB season (usatoday.com)

Padres Return to Petco with Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles Angels on Deck (timesofsandiego.com)

Ohtani becomes 2-way All-Star for 3rd straight year (keloland.com)

Dipoto doesn’t expect action on struggling Seattle Mariners’ day off (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Luis Castillo lone Seattle Mariners player named 2023 MLB All-Star (sports.mynorthwest.com)

Seattle Mariners Claim Infielder Mark Mathias (piratesprospects.com)

Texas Rangers have 6 All-Stars after Eovaldi, Garcia chosen to take part in game (fox4news.com)

Astros manager Dusty Baker jokes as rival Texas Rangers earn four All-Star starters: “Was this a national vote?” (sportskeeda.com)

What ‘hyped’ Yankees disaster Aroldis Chapman said about his trade to Rangers (nj.com)

MLB News

Yankees broke MLB unwritten rule during perfect game (yardbarker.com)

Rockies Release Logan Allen (mlbtraderumors.com)

MLB All-Star Game regulars take back seat to 26 first-time selections (usatoday.com)

MLB had interest in Braves’ Matt Olson for Home Run Derby (ajc.com)

Braves overpowering contenders with THIRD 8-game win streak (mlb.com)

Pete Alonso is lone Mets player selected to MLB All-Star Game (nypost.com)

MLB announces All-Star pitchers, reserves, with entire Braves infield making NL team (sports.yahoo.com)

Mitch Keller’s incredible ascent reaches new heights: MLB All-Star Game (post-gazette.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

OF Moises Alou (57), from the famous Alou family of MLB alumni, is on the bleeding edge of the best a player can be without making the Hall of Fame. He played with Houston from 1998 through 2001, and hit .331/.403/.585 with 95 jacks and 346 RBI. Consider that he missed the entire 1999 season when you’re calculating those numbers in your head. For Houston, he made the All-Star Team twice and won the 1999 Silver Slugger Award, totaling 11.8 bWAR with a 148 ERA+.

You may remember outfielder Jack Daugherty (63) as a member of the Texas Rangers in the early 90s. It’s easy to forget that he appeared in four games for the Astros in 1993, going one-for-three.

First baseman slash corner outfielder Danny Heep (66) began his 13-season MLB career with the Astros, appearing in 165 games between 1979 and 1982. For the Astros, he hit .246 with four homers and 41 RBI.

RHP Matt Keough (1955-2020) concluded his nine-season MLB career in 1986 with the Astros. For Houston, he pitched to a 117 ERA+, a 1.143 WHIP, and 25 whiffs in 35 innings.