Astros Prospect Report: July 28th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (42-58) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Leon sac fly and a run scoring on a wild pitch. In the 5th, Sugar Land got 2 runs on an error. Matijevic added another in the 6th on an RBI double. Arrighetti got the start and pitched really well. Through 5 innings he allowed 1 run and had 7 strikeouts. He came out for the 6th and allowed a single and then got a strikeout (which was challenged and overturned). He was pulled and Dubin allowed both runs to score. The game went to the 9th tied at 9 and Leon executed a squeeze bunt as Sugar Land took the lead. Kuhnel closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Arrighetti has 107 K in 86 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-46) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the second inning scoring 5 runs on an Aviles 2 run HR and Gilbert 3 run HR. They got 3 more in the 4th on a Corona solo HR and Daniels 2 run double. Kouba got the start and was great allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they closed out the 8-1 win.

Note: Loperfido has 19 2B, 17 HR, 21 SB this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (38-51) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board scoring 7 runs in the 3rd inning on a Wrobleski 2 run single, Kato RBI groundout, Williams RBI double, Melton RBI double and 2 runs scoring on an error. Santos got the start and pitched well striking out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense got 3 more in the 5th on a Melton RBI single, wild pitch and Clifford RBI groundout. Wrobleski also added an RBI double in the 8th. Blubaugh allowed a few runs but Calderon was able to hold on for the 11-5 win.

Note: Melton has a .816 OPS this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-51) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa started for the Woodpeckers but struggled allowing 7 runs over 3.2 innings. Molina got the offense started with a 2 run HR in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers got 2 more in the 5th on RBI singles from Encarnacion and Whitaker. Chirinos went 4 innings allowing 2 runs in relief. The offense got 2 runs back on an Encarnacion RBI double and a Gaston RBI single but that was it as the Woodpeckers fell 9-5.

Note: Encarnacion has 12 2B, 31 RBI this season.

Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jairo Solis - 9:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 5:05 CT

FV: Trey Dombroski - 4:05 CT