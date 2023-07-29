Astros Crawfish Boil: July 29, 2023

Welcome to the Saturday (bonus) Crawfish Boil!

Due to the trade deadline, we’ll be publishing the Boil through the weekend as well.

Last night’s game didn’t end the way we had hoped, but we need to remember to focus on the positives. Cristian Javier pitched pretty well after the first inning, Jose Abréu clocked the heck out of that ball, and we got a couple of hustle bang-bang singles. Be optimistic. It hurts nothing. Even right after a loss, be optimistic. After all, there’s probably another tomorrow.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Infielder Jacob Wilson (33) went two-for-13 a double, a triple and an RBI in six games for the 2021 Astros.

RHP Mike Williams (55) appeared in 25 contests through the 2001 Astros stretch-run. He was 4-0 with a 4.03 ERA and 16 K’s in 22 1⁄ 3 innings.

Corner infielder Dan Driessen (72) played in 17 games for the 1986 Astros, going seven-for-24 with five walks versus two strikeouts. In a small sample size, he put up a .292/.414/.458 slashline.

OF Félix Mantilla (89) played in 77 games for the 1966 Houston club, hitting .219 with six homers and 22 RBI.