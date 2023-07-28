Astros Prospect Report: July 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (41-58) won 10-7 (BOX SCORE)

Blanco got the start and struggled early but allowed 6 runs over 5 innings. Whitcomb put Sugar Land on the board with a 3 run HR in the 3rd inning. Sugar Land went into the 5th down 6-3 but the offense rallied for 5 runs on a Singleton 2 run HR, Dirden RBI single, Matijevic RBI double and Costes RBI groundout. In the 6th, Singleton and Whitcomb went back to back giving them both 2 homers in the game. Buttrey closed it out with 1.1 scoreless innings as Sugar Land won 10-7.

Note: Whitcomb has 26 HR, 70 RBI this season.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN) Austin Hansen , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (47-46) won 13-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a Daniels 3 run HR. Gordon started for the Hooks and pitched well striking out 7 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 10 runs on a Barber walk, Loperfido 2 run double, Daniels 2 run double, Brewer RBI triple, Correa sac fly and a Loperfido 2 run single. Henley closed it out tossing 4 perfect innings.

Note: Gordon has 116 K in 90 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K (WIN) Blair Henley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (37-51) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini got the start and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings with 7 strikeouts. Borden put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2 run HR. They got another in the 6th on a Clifford sac fly. The pen allowed a few runs as the Braves took a 6-3 lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as the Tourists fell 6-3.

Note: Borden has a .778 OPS this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-50) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Santa got the start and allowed 5 runs over 3.2 innings. The Woodpeckers first run came on an RBI groundout in the first. In the second they got back to back HRs from Nieves and Loftin. Taylor pitched in relief and went 4 innings allowing 1 run with 8 strikeouts. A run on a wild pitch got Fayetteville within a run but they were unable to complete the comeback as they fell 6-4.

Note: Taylor has 87 K in 58 innings this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Andrew Taylor , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 9:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 5:35 CT

FV: Carlos Espinosa - 6:05 CT