Astros Prospect Report: July 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-58) lost 12-11 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Whitcomb RBI grondout and Dirden RBI single. They got another in the 2nd on a Costes RBI double. In the 3rd, the offense added 2 runs on Leon and Matijevic solo HRs. Watkins got the start and allowed 6 runs over 4 innings. The Space Cowboys got 3 in the 5th on a Singleton bases loaded walk and Whitcomb 2 run single. They took the lead again in the 6th on a Costes 2 run single and a Bannon RBI single. The pen struggled with combined with some errors and Las Vegas was able to walk it off in the 9th.

Note: Singleton has a 1.146 OPS for Sugar Land.

Spenser Watkins , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Matt Gage , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (46-46) lost 9-0 (BOX SCORE)

Macuare started for the Hooks and allowed 5 runs while retiring just 2 hitters. The pen allowed a few more runs as the Missions extended their lead. The offense picked up just 6 hits and no runs as they were shutout in the 9-0 loss.

Note: Correa is hitting .347 in the month of July.

Angel Macuare , RHP: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (37-50) won 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

DeVos started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. Guilamo put the Tourists on the board in the bottom of the 3rd with a 2 run HR. In the 4th, Clifford tied it with a solo HR. Asheville took the lead scoring 3 runs in the 6th on a Clifford sac fly and Sacco 2 run HR. They got another run in the 7th on a wild pitch and Clifford added some insurance in the 8th with another solo HR. Bellozo closed the game out tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.

Note: Clifford has 16 HR and a .912 OPS in High-A.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Max Roberts , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-49) won 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Guilfoil started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Foggo who also tossed 4 scoreless innings. The offense got all 4 runs in the 6th inning on an Encarnacion solo HR, RBI singles from nieves and Loftin and a run scoring on an error. Molero allowed some baserunners in the 9th but was able to hold one and secure the 4-0 win.

Note: Guilfoil has a 2.13 ERA this season.

Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 9:05 CT

CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT

AV: Joey Mancini - 5:35 CT

FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT