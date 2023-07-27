Astros Prospect Report: July 26th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-58) lost 12-11 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Whitcomb RBI grondout and Dirden RBI single. They got another in the 2nd on a Costes RBI double. In the 3rd, the offense added 2 runs on Leon and Matijevic solo HRs. Watkins got the start and allowed 6 runs over 4 innings. The Space Cowboys got 3 in the 5th on a Singleton bases loaded walk and Whitcomb 2 run single. They took the lead again in the 6th on a Costes 2 run single and a Bannon RBI single. The pen struggled with combined with some errors and Las Vegas was able to walk it off in the 9th.
Note: Singleton has a 1.146 OPS for Sugar Land.
- Rylan Bannon, SS: 4-for-6, 2 R, RBI
- Jon Singleton, 1B: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 1-for-6, 3 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 2-for-6, R, HR, RBI
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-4, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Joe Perez, 2B: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB
- J.J. Matijevic, DH: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-2, 3 R, 3 BB, SB
- Marty Costes, RF: 4-for-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI
- Spenser Watkins, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (46-46) lost 9-0 (BOX SCORE)
Macuare started for the Hooks and allowed 5 runs while retiring just 2 hitters. The pen allowed a few more runs as the Missions extended their lead. The offense picked up just 6 hits and no runs as they were shutout in the 9-0 loss.
Note: Correa is hitting .347 in the month of July.
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-4
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- J.C. Correa, DH: 2-for-4
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (37-50) won 8-3 (BOX SCORE)
DeVos started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. Guilamo put the Tourists on the board in the bottom of the 3rd with a 2 run HR. In the 4th, Clifford tied it with a solo HR. Asheville took the lead scoring 3 runs in the 6th on a Clifford sac fly and Sacco 2 run HR. They got another run in the 7th on a wild pitch and Clifford added some insurance in the 8th with another solo HR. Bellozo closed the game out tossing 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.
Note: Clifford has 16 HR and a .912 OPS in High-A.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, SB
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Zach Cole, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Kobe Kato, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, SB
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 1-for-2, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-49) won 4-0 (BOX SCORE)
Guilfoil started for the Woodpeckers and went 4 scoreless innings. He was relieved by Foggo who also tossed 4 scoreless innings. The offense got all 4 runs in the 6th inning on an Encarnacion solo HR, RBI singles from nieves and Loftin and a run scoring on an error. Molero allowed some baserunners in the 9th but was able to hold one and secure the 4-0 win.
Note: Guilfoil has a 2.13 ERA this season.
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 2-for-5, RBI
- Luis Baez, RF: 0-for-3, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, SB
- Ricardo Balogh, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 2-for-4, R
- Hector Nieves, CF: 2-for-4, RBI
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Ronel Blanco - 9:05 CT
CC: Colton Gordon - 7:05 CT
AV: Joey Mancini - 5:35 CT
FV: Alimber Santa - 6:05 CT
Loading comments...