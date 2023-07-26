Astros Prospect Report: July 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-57) lost 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land but struggled allowing 5 runs over 3 innings of work. The offense got on the board with 3 runs in the 4th on a Bannon RBI double, Perez RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They got another run in the 8th on a Singleton solo HR. McGowin went 4.1 innings in relief allowing 2 runs but the offense was unable to come back as Sugar Land fell 8-4.

Note: Singleton has a 1.150 OPS for Sugar Land.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Kyle McGowin, RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (46-45) won 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Brewer put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with a 3 run HR. In the 4th, Stevens added a solo HR to make it 4-0. Urquidy made a rehab start for the Hooks and pitched really well tossing 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. In the 8th, Daniels added a solo HR to make it 5-0.

Note: Daniels is hitting .305 this season.

Jose Urquidy , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (36-50) won 13-7 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville broke the game open in the 2nd inning scoring 7 runs on a Kato 2 run single, Williams RBI double, Melton 2 run single, Clifford sac fly and Borden RBI double. They got 4 more in the 3rd on a wild pitch and a 3 run HR from Melton. Miley got the start and allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings. Asheville got 2 more in the 6th on a Clifford solo HR and a Kato RBI single. The pen allowed a few runs but they were able to hold on for the 13-7 win.

Note: Melton has 17 HR, 36 SB this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 5 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (41-49) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board first thanks to Loftin. He walked, stole second, stole third and then stole home. They got another run in the 5th on an Encarnacion sac fly. Rodriguez got the start and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. The Wood Ducks tied it up scoring 2 runs off of Nodal. The game went to extra innings and in the bottom of the 10th, Baez walked it off with a deep RBI single to right.

Note: Baez is hitting .406 with 8 RBI in 8 games for Fayetteville.

Luis Rodriguez , LHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Jose Nodal , LHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spenser Watkins - 9:05 CT

CC: Angel Macuare - 7:05 CT

AV: Nolan DeVos - 5:35 CT

FV: Tyler Guilfoil - 10:05 CT