Astros Crawfish Boil: July 26, 2023

The Houston Astros are one win away from claiming the season series from the Texas rangers.

I usually don’t offer much of an opinion or editorialize to any length in your weekdaily boil, but I gotta say something about JP France. This unheralded 28-year-old rookie comes out of nowhere (not considered a rotation option out of ST) and...dare I say....leads the rotation in ERA at the end of July. I know his FIP is a more pedestrian 4.33 (versus his 2.87 ERA), but there’s something to be said for outperforming your peripherals. Maybe it’s sustainable, maybe it’s not, but I have to mention that most of the team is also outperforming that particular peripheral by nearly a half-run per game. Anyway, the pitching stat I hang my hat on is WHIP, where France boasts a middle-of-the-road but still nearly a runner-per-game better than league average mark of 1.217. Can we start admitting he may be getting into the fringe of the Rookie of the Year Award discussion?

Houston Astros News

Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve near return, but Dana Brown knows Astros still need pitching (theathletic.com)

Houston Astros owner tears down his $24M mansion (chron.com)

Astros insider: J.P. France puts trust in defense to quiet Rangers (houstonchronicle.com)

Despite injuries, Houston Astros closing in on the Texas Rangers in AL West standings (bvmsports.com)

Houston Astros keep giving Texas Rangers a frustrating reminder (dallasnews.com)

Astros Seeking Bullpen Addition (mlbtraderumors.com)

Santa Barbara High Alum Derek True Signs with Houston Astros Organization | Sports (noozhawk.com)

Astros’ José Urquidy tosses four shutout innings in third rehab start (houstonchronicle.com)

Here are the realities of extending King Tuck’s reign with Houston Astros (houston.sportsmap.com)

AL West News

Tigers’ Michael Lorenzen aims to extend hot streak vs. Angels (reuters.com)

Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani, former Yankees ace says (foxnews.com)

Why the Rangers shouldn’t trade for Angels star Shohei Ohtani (clutchpoints.com)

Aaron Loup might have just saved the Angels’ season: ‘It’s the moment you live for’ (theathletic.com)

Texas Rangers 2024 Spring Training schedule announced (nolanwritin.com)

Want Shohei Ohtani on Rangers? Here’s a realistic trade proposal (dallasnews.com)

Fans urge Giants and A’s to ‘Stay in Oakland!’ - GVS SPORTS (globalvillagespace.com)

S.F. Giants Starter Alex Cobb Talks About Fan Chants in the Fifth Inning of “Unite the Bay” Game (si.com)

Watch: San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s fans rain “sell the team” chants at Oracle Park (sportskeeda.com)

Mariners: Why Shohei Ohtani trade not worth insane prospect package (clutchpoints.com)

Mariners ride momentum into rubber game vs. Twins (deadspin.com)

Mariners choose to be closer to fine, come back to defeat Twins to go one game over .500 (lookoutlanding.com)

MLB News

Buy or sell? For bubble teams, there’s no easy answer (mlb.com)

This team looks like a surefire buyer at Trade Deadline (mlb.com)

Dodgers roar back in wild 9th before Outman walks it off in 10 (mlb.com)

Braves turn first triple play of ‘23 — in a way not seen since 1884! (mlb.com)

Go big at the Deadline? These 6 teams have the prospects to do it (mlb.com)

Kiké Hernández returning to Dodgers in trade with Red Sox (mlb.com)

Mariners produce a comeback they haven’t seen since 1991 (mlb.com)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Ryne Stanek (32) now has 168 games pitched in an Astros uniform, representing a plurality of his MLB career (he’s about 16 innings from the majority, btw). He’s 7-7 with three saves, a 2.91 ERA (vs a 3.81 FIP (see France, above)), 180 K’s in 158 frames, a 1.272 WHIP, and an opponent’s batting average of .211.

Carroll Sembera (1941-2005) was a right-handed pitcher out of Shiner, TX. He made his mark in the MLB with the then-newly renamed Houston Astros in 1965, remaining with the team until 1967. In 70 relief appearances and one start, he was 3-9 with four saves, 73 K’s in 100 innings, a 3.55 FIP vs. a 4.13 ERA, and a 1.450 WHIP.