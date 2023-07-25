Astros Reacts Survey. Which outfielder would you trade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Astros fans and fans across the country.

After handing out prospects like Halloween candy every year at the trade deadline since 2015, the Astros have one of the most depleted farms systems in baseball. But the Astros also have one of the most injured groups of frontline starters in baseball as well. It’s so bad they have to rely on their depleted farm to cover about half the starts.

So what can the Astros do this year at the trade deadline to ensure not only a seat at the playoffs but another deep run as well?

Well, with left fielder/DH Yordan Alvarez returning to the lineup shortly and Yainer Diaz inexplicably blocked from catcher by the Golden Boy with the lead bat, the Astros have one area of surplus talent: outfield. Two All-Stars, should-be All-Star The Chasman, Man-With-The-Silver-Swing Corey Julks, young and talented, high-upside Jake Meyers, and 2022 first-round draft pick Drew Gilbert. And some other good minor league prospects as well.

The Astros almost have to unload one or more of these.

So who? How many?

