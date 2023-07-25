Astros Crawfish Boil: July 25, 2023

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Editors note: “Wow. It must suck to be a rangers fan.”

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

C Korey Lee (25) remains with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In 12 regular season major league games, he was four-for-25 with four RBI.

OF Alex Presley (38) appeared in 97 games for the Astros in 2014 and 2015. He hit .244 with six jacks and 20 RBI.

Billy Wagner (52) pitched his first nine major league seasons with the Astros, going 26-29 with 225 saves in 464 games. He struck out 694 in 504 1⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.039 WHIP and a 2.81 FIP. Not in the HOF, you say? It’s likely he makes the cut this year.

Doug Drabek (61) pitched in Houston from 1993 through 1996, making 118 starts in the rotation. He was 38-42 with a 4.00 ERA and a 3.78 FIP, along with 558 K’s in 762 2⁄ 3 innings and a 1.319 WHIP. Most importantly (and vanishingly rare these days), he missed very few starts over his 13-season career, averaging 30 starts per season.

Infielder Mick Kelleher (76) appeared in 19 contests for the 1974 Astros and hit .158. He ended up playing 11 seasons in total between five teams.

Fred Scherman (79) pitched for Houston in 1974 and 1975, putting up a 2-6 record and a 4.29 ERA through 69 relief appearances.

RHP Larry Sherry (1935-2006) split his 11-season MLB career between four teams, with a short stop in Houston in 1967. In 29 trips out of the pen, he was 1-2 with a 4.87 ERA.