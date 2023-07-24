Game 101 Thread. July 24, 2023, 7:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros

The Astros have just come off of a 6-3 road trip. But in the last series with the As in which the Astros took three of four, in each win they did so in unconvincing fashion against the worst team in baseball.

No avail. This Rangers series could end with the Astros and Rangers tied for first in the AL West, or the Astros down an almost insurmountable six games. There’s a good chance that Yordan Alvarez will be back by tomorrow at the earliest.

For more on this game and the series, check out Kevin’s analysis HERE.

Here are the lineups.