Astros Prospect Report: July 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-56) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the start for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The pen allowed 4 more runs as the Isotopes took a 5-0 lead. The offense had a quiet night picking up just 1 run in the 9th on a Costes RBI groundout as the Space Cowboys fell 6-1.

Note: Singleton is hitting .329 for Sugar Land.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Ty Buttrey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (45-45) won 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got off to a good start scoring 4 runs in the first inning on RBI doubles from Daniels and Dezenzo and a Stevens 2 run single. In the 3rd, Correa added a 2 run single. Gusto got the start and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. The Hooks added 3 more runs in the 8th on a Stevens 2 run HR and a Correa solo HR. Robaina was solid in relief and McDonald closed it out, despite allowing 3 runs in the 9th.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .350 overall this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Julio Robaina , LHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (35-50) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for Asheville and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The first run came on a pick-off attempt when Wrobleski was able to score. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Borden 2 run single. De Paula was dominant in relief striking out 6 over 2 scoreless innings. Asheville took a 3-0 lead into the 9th but Calderon allowed 3 runs as the Drive tied it up. The Drive walked it off in the 10th on a sac fly.

Note: Swanson 84 K in 76.1 innings this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Carlos Calderon , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Max Roberts, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (40-49) won 18-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to a big lead scoring 7 runs in the first on a McGowan grand slam, Garcia RBI single, Molina RBI single and Loftin RBI double. They got 4 more in the 2nd inning on a run scoring on a wild pitch, a Balogh RBI double, Garcia RBI single and Molina RBI groundout. In the 4th, Balogh added a solo HR. The offense would add 3 more in the 5th on a Molina solo HR and Encarnacion 2 run HR. Urias got the start and lasted 2.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Molina added another homer in the 8th, this time a 2 run shot. Dombroski was great in relief allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings.

Note: Dombroski has a 3.30 ERA with 101 K in 84.2 innings this season.

Manuel Urias , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Trey Dombroski , LHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF