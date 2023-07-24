Astros Prospect Report: July 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-56) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti got the start for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The pen allowed 4 more runs as the Isotopes took a 5-0 lead. The offense had a quiet night picking up just 1 run in the 9th on a Costes RBI groundout as the Space Cowboys fell 6-1.
Note: Singleton is hitting .329 for Sugar Land.
- Jon Singleton, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Marty Costes, RF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Nick Allgeyer, LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (45-45) won 9-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got off to a good start scoring 4 runs in the first inning on RBI doubles from Daniels and Dezenzo and a Stevens 2 run single. In the 3rd, Correa added a 2 run single. Gusto got the start and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. The Hooks added 3 more runs in the 8th on a Stevens 2 run HR and a Correa solo HR. Robaina was solid in relief and McDonald closed it out, despite allowing 3 runs in the 9th.
Note: Dezenzo is hitting .350 overall this season.
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Colin Barber, LF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB
- Chad Stevens, SS: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 3-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (35-50) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Swanson started for Asheville and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The first run came on a pick-off attempt when Wrobleski was able to score. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Borden 2 run single. De Paula was dominant in relief striking out 6 over 2 scoreless innings. Asheville took a 3-0 lead into the 9th but Calderon allowed 3 runs as the Drive tied it up. The Drive walked it off in the 10th on a sac fly.
Note: Swanson 84 K in 76.1 innings this season.
- Jacob Melton, DH: 0-for-4, R, SB
- Tim Borden, 2B: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 1-for-5
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 2-for-5, R, 2 SB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-3, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, SS: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (40-49) won 18-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers jumped out to a big lead scoring 7 runs in the first on a McGowan grand slam, Garcia RBI single, Molina RBI single and Loftin RBI double. They got 4 more in the 2nd inning on a run scoring on a wild pitch, a Balogh RBI double, Garcia RBI single and Molina RBI groundout. In the 4th, Balogh added a solo HR. The offense would add 3 more in the 5th on a Molina solo HR and Encarnacion 2 run HR. Urias got the start and lasted 2.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Molina added another homer in the 8th, this time a 2 run shot. Dombroski was great in relief allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings.
Note: Dombroski has a 3.30 ERA with 101 K in 84.2 innings this season.
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Luis Baez, CF: 2-for-6, 2 R
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-5, 2 R, BB
- Luis Encarnacion, LF: 2-for-4, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Garrett McGowan, DH: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- John Garcia, 1B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
- Sandro Gaston, C: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Trey Dombroski, LHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
