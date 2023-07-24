 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: July 23rd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Surprise Saguaros v. Mesa Solar Sox
MESA, AZ - OCTOBER 22: J.C. Correa #18 of the Surprise Saguaros bats during the game between the Surprise Saguaros and the Mesa Solar Sox at Sloan Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona.
Photo by Jill Weisleder/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-56) lost 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the start for Sugar Land and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. The pen allowed 4 more runs as the Isotopes took a 5-0 lead. The offense had a quiet night picking up just 1 run in the 9th on a Costes RBI groundout as the Space Cowboys fell 6-1.

Note: Singleton is hitting .329 for Sugar Land.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (45-45) won 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got off to a good start scoring 4 runs in the first inning on RBI doubles from Daniels and Dezenzo and a Stevens 2 run single. In the 3rd, Correa added a 2 run single. Gusto got the start and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. The Hooks added 3 more runs in the 8th on a Stevens 2 run HR and a Correa solo HR. Robaina was solid in relief and McDonald closed it out, despite allowing 3 runs in the 9th.

Note: Dezenzo is hitting .350 overall this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (35-50) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for Asheville and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The first run came on a pick-off attempt when Wrobleski was able to score. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Borden 2 run single. De Paula was dominant in relief striking out 6 over 2 scoreless innings. Asheville took a 3-0 lead into the 9th but Calderon allowed 3 runs as the Drive tied it up. The Drive walked it off in the 10th on a sac fly.

Note: Swanson 84 K in 76.1 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (40-49) won 18-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to a big lead scoring 7 runs in the first on a McGowan grand slam, Garcia RBI single, Molina RBI single and Loftin RBI double. They got 4 more in the 2nd inning on a run scoring on a wild pitch, a Balogh RBI double, Garcia RBI single and Molina RBI groundout. In the 4th, Balogh added a solo HR. The offense would add 3 more in the 5th on a Molina solo HR and Encarnacion 2 run HR. Urias got the start and lasted 2.2 innings allowing 2 runs. Molina added another homer in the 8th, this time a 2 run shot. Dombroski was great in relief allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings.

Note: Dombroski has a 3.30 ERA with 101 K in 84.2 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...