Astros Crawfish Boil: July 24, 2023

Welcome to the Monday Boil!

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

I failed to include the Astros’ birthdays in the Friday Boil, so I have a little catching up to do here.

Friday

RHP Mark Lemongello (68) started 64 games for the Astros between 1976 and 1978. He pitched to a 3.65 ERA, a 4.02 FIP, and 1.304 WHIP. In a sign of the times, he only struck out 3.4 batters per nine innings.

Denis Menke (1940-2020) played infield for three teams over 13 major league seasons. He played with Houston from 1968 through 1971 and again in 1974, making two All-Star appearances (at shortstop) over that time. In 634 contests, he slashed .266/.355/.373 and hit 30 homers with 282 RBI.

Catcher John Bateman (1940-1996) backstopped for Houston from 1963 through 1968 before ending his career with the Montreal Expos and the Philadelphia Phillies. In 565 games for the Colt .45s / Astros, he slashed out a .228/.274/.353 with 45 jacks and 212 RBI, and caught 33.1 percent of runners trying to swipe a base.

Saturday

CF Jose Siri (28) is currently patrolling center field for the Tampa Bay Rays. He played 69 games for Houston in 2021 and 2022, where he slashed .210/.265/.381 and hit seven homers with 19 RBI while providing above-average CF defense.

Utility player Cliff Johnson (76) appeared in 376 games for the Astros from 1972 through 1977. He put together a .256/.370/.471 slash with 52 round-trippers and 172 RBI.

Sunday

None

Today

Middle infielder Jason Smith (46) played for eight major league teams over a nine-season career, finishing up with Houston in 2009. In 21 games, he was 0-for-25 with one RBI and one run scored.