Houston Astros Host Texas rangers — Series Preview

Tonight, the Astros open their three-game set against the Texas rangers at Minute Maid Park.

Houston and Texas have already played four times in Arlington and three times at MMP, with the Astros holding a four-games-to-three edge. After this set, the two will play another three back in Arlington from September 4 through September 6.

The last time these two played, fireworks were a day early. The Astros came away with a 12-11 victory in a real barn-burner on July 3. Chas McCormick (13), Yainer Diaz (8), Kyle Tucker (13) and José Abreu (7) all went deep. Tucker finished the game four-for-four, while Abreu, McCormick, and Corey Julks had two hits each. Cristian Javier earned no-decision after allowing eight runs on nine hits over 4 1⁄ 3 innings. Bryan Abreu (3-2, 2.93) earned the win, and Ryan Pressly (18) earned a save with a perfect ninth.

Houston comes into the series as winners of three-of-four on the road against the Oakland Athletics. They won six games through their just-concluded nine-game roadtrip. In the series finale, on Saturday afternoon, Houston waited until late in the game to pull things out, winning 3-2. Yainer Diaz clocked a solo shot in the fifth, and Mauricio Dubón put it away with a ninth inning tater. Diaz led Houston’s offense with a pair of hits, as the team combined for five in total. Hunter Brown was good-not-great, racking up a Quality Start by allowing two runs over six innings, on six hits and a pair of walks. He struck out four. Héctor Neris (6-2, 1.48) got the win, while Bryan Abreu (3) earned a save with a perfect ninth.

The rangers just completed a nine-game homestand, winning seven of them. They swept the Guardians and the Rays before losing twice to the Dodgers. Texas defeated Los Angeles in the series finale yesterday by an 8-4 final score. Martín Pérez (8-3, 4.91) earned the win, striking out six over as many innings. He gave up four runs on six hits and two walks. Texas’ offense was led by two hits each from Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston is 127-133 in regular season head-to-head play against the rangers. Texas is the only AL West team the Astros have a losing record against. Houston is 344-246 against the other three teams in the division. Houston and Texas have yet to meet each other in postseason play.

Standings

Houston Astros: 56-44, .560, second place in the AL West, three games behind the division leading rangers. Fourth in the AL, in the second wildcard spot, sixth in MLB. On pace for 91-73. Last 10: LWLWLWWWLW. Playoff Odds: 69.8 percent.

Texas rangers: 59-41, .590, leading the AL West. Third in the AL, fourth in MLB. On pace for 96-66. Last 10: LWWWWWWLLW. Playoff Odds: 97.5 percent.

Gametime and Starting Pitchers

Monday at 7:10 PM CT — Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31) vs. Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46)

Tuesday at 7:10 PM CT — TBD vs. JP Grace (5-3, 3.13)

Wednesday at 7:10 PM CT — Andrew Heaney (6-6 4.58) vs. Framber Valdez (8-6, 2.94)

Team Leaders

AVG — Kyle Tucker .302, Nathaniel Lowe .284, Leody Tavares .283, Jonah Heim .282, Josh Jung .273

OBP — Kyle Tucker .379, Nathaniel Lowe .373, Alex Bregman .343, Marcus Semien .338, Jonah Heim .336

SLG — Kyle Tucker .514, Adolis Garcia .512, Jonah Heim .486, Josh Jung .483, Leody Taveras .459

OPS — Kyle Tucker .893, Adolis Garcia .847, Jonah Heim .822, Nathaniel Lowe .821, Josh Jung .808

BB — Nathaniel Lowe 54, Alex Bregman 53, Kyle Tucker 46, Marcus Semien 44, Adolis Garcia 40

HR — Adolis Garcia 24, Josh Jung 19, Yordan Alvarez & Kyle Tucker 17, Alex Bregman 16

RBI — Adolis Garcia 80, Jonah Heim 69, Kyle Tucker 68, Alex Bregman 63, Marcus Semien 61

SB — Kyle Tucker 18, Travis Jankowski & Corey Julks 15, Chas McCormick 11, Leody Taveras 10

Wins — Nathan Eovaldi 11, Dane Dunning & Framber Valdez 8, Cristian Javier 7, Hunter Brown, Andrew Heaney, Jon Gray, & Héctor Neris 6

IP — Nathan Eovaldi 123 2⁄ 3, Framber Valdez 122 1/3, Hunter Brown 105 1/3, Jon Gray 103 1⁄ 3, Martin Perez 102 2⁄ 3

ERA — Nathan Eovaldi 2.69, Framber Valdez 2.94, Dane Dunning 3.18, Jon Gray 3.31, Hunter Brown 4.19, Cristian Javier 4.32

WHIP — Nathan Eovaldi 1.01, Framber Valdez 1.10, Dane Dunning 1.17, Jon Gray 1.19, Cristian Javier 1.22

SO — Framber Valdez 133, Hunter Brown 122, Nathan Eovaldi 111, Andrew Heaney 100, Cristian Javier 94