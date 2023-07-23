Astros Prospect Report: July 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (40-55) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for Sugar Land and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The Space Cowboys tied it up in the bottom of the 5th with 3 runs on RBI singles from Salazar, Leon and Alvarez. Salazar gave them the lead in the 6th with another RBI single. The Isotopes tied it in the 8th and took the lead in the 9th. In the bottom of the 9th, the Space Cowboys got 2 on for Singleton. With one out and two on, Singleton sent the fans home happy with a walk-off 3 run HR as Sugar Land won 7-5.

Note: Singleton has a 1.162 OPS for Sugar Land.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jairo Solis , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (44-45) won 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Daniels put the Hooks on the board in the first with an RBI double. In the 6th, Daniels added a towering solo HR. Kouba got the start and was dominant tossing 7 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense added 2 more runs in the 7th with a run scoring on a balk and a Dezenzo sac fly. Correa added an RBI single in the 8th to make it 5-0. VanWey and Gaither closed it out to secure the win.

Note: Kouba has a 3.59 ERA with 20 BB/90 K in 85.1 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (35-49) won 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Espinosa put the Tourists on the board in the 3rd with a solo HR. In the 4th, Clifford added a 2 run HR, his 15th HR of the season. Blubaugh got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings. Asheville picked up a run in the 7th on an error and another run in the 9th on a Sacco RBI single. Santos closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts.

Note: Clifford has 15 HR this season.

A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Walker Brockhouse , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Alex Santos, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (39-49) won 11-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board with 3 runs in the first on an Encarnacion groundout, Garcia sac fly and Lorenzo RBI single. They got 6 more runs in the 2nd on a Molina steal of home, Baez RBI single, Garcia 2 run double and Lorenzo 2 run double. Chirinos got the start and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. Loftin added 2 more runs in the 5th on a 2 run double. The pen allowed a few runs but Molero was able to hold on for the 11-7 win.

Note: Loftin leads the system with 36 SB.

Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Carlos Espinosa , RHP: 2.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:05 CT

CC: Ryan Gusto - 5:05 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 2:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:00 CT