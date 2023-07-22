Astros Prospect Report: July 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-55) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Singleton solo HR. They got another in the 3rd on an Alvarez RBI double. Blanco got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings. The Space Cowboys entered the 6th down 3-2 but Salazar gave them the lead with a grand slam. Bannon added a solo HR in the 8th to make it 7-3. The bullpen tossed 3.1 scoreless innings as they closed it out.

Note: Singleton has a 1.118 OPS for Sugar Land.

Ronel Blanco , RHP: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (43-45) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the 3rd on a Brewer 2 run double. They got another run in the 4th on a Wolforth sac fly. In the 5th, the offense added 2 more on a Barber RBI single and Stevens RBI triple. Gordon got the start and was dominant striking out 9 over 5.1 innings while allowing just 1 run, which scored after he was pulled. Barber added another run in the 7th on a sac fly. Brown and DeLabio tossed scoreless innings to close it out as the Hooks won 6-3.

Note: Gordon has 109 K in 85 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)

5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN) Derek West , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (34-49)

Game 1 - won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started game one and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Cole solo HR. In the 6th, Clifford and Cole hit back to back homers to tie it at 3. The offense exploded in the 7th scoring 8 runs on a Guilamo solo HR, Cerny RBI single, bases loaded walks to Cole and Sacco and a Sandle grand slam. DeVos closed it out tossing 3 scoreless innings as the Tourists won game one.

Note: Cole has 13 HR and a .950 OPS this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Game 2 - lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started for the Tourists and lasted 3 innings allowing 5 runs, 2 earned. He was relieved by Mancini who allowed 1 run in 3 innings of work. The offense picked up just 2 hits in game two as they were shoutout in the 6-0 loss.

Note: Clifford has a .875 OPS in High-A.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-49) lost 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor started for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 runs, 2 earned, while striking out 3. Santa pitched well in relief striking out 5 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense was quiet on the night collecting just four hits as they were shutout in the 4-0 loss.

Note: Loftin has 33 stolen bases this season.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT

AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 4:00 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT