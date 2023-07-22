Astros Prospect Report: July 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-55) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Singleton solo HR. They got another in the 3rd on an Alvarez RBI double. Blanco got the start and allowed 3 runs over 5.2 innings. The Space Cowboys entered the 6th down 3-2 but Salazar gave them the lead with a grand slam. Bannon added a solo HR in the 8th to make it 7-3. The bullpen tossed 3.1 scoreless innings as they closed it out.
Note: Singleton has a 1.118 OPS for Sugar Land.
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Yordan Alvarez, LF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, SB
- Jon Singleton, DH: 2-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Marty Costes, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (43-45) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the 3rd on a Brewer 2 run double. They got another run in the 4th on a Wolforth sac fly. In the 5th, the offense added 2 more on a Barber RBI single and Stevens RBI triple. Gordon got the start and was dominant striking out 9 over 5.1 innings while allowing just 1 run, which scored after he was pulled. Barber added another run in the 7th on a sac fly. Brown and DeLabio tossed scoreless innings to close it out as the Hooks won 6-3.
Note: Gordon has 109 K in 85 innings this season.
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B
- Zach Daniels, RF: 3-for-4, 2 R, SB
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI
- Chad Stevens, DH: 1-for-4, 3B, RBI
- Luis Aviles, SS: 1-for-4, R, SB
- J.C. Correa, 3B: 2-for-4, SB
- Garrett Wolforth, C: 1-for-3, RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (34-49)
Game 1 - won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)
Bellozo started game one and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Cole solo HR. In the 6th, Clifford and Cole hit back to back homers to tie it at 3. The offense exploded in the 7th scoring 8 runs on a Guilamo solo HR, Cerny RBI single, bases loaded walks to Cole and Sacco and a Sandle grand slam. DeVos closed it out tossing 3 scoreless innings as the Tourists won game one.
Note: Cole has 13 HR and a .950 OPS this season.
- Jacob Melton, LF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Logan Cerny, RF: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 2-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Zach Cole, CF: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 0-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Michael Sandle, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Freddy Guilamo, C: 2-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Rolando Espinosa, 2B: 2-for-4, R, SB
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
Game 2 - lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)
Ullola started for the Tourists and lasted 3 innings allowing 5 runs, 2 earned. He was relieved by Mancini who allowed 1 run in 3 innings of work. The offense picked up just 2 hits in game two as they were shoutout in the 6-0 loss.
Note: Clifford has a .875 OPS in High-A.
- Ryan Clifford, DH: 1-for-3
- Tim Borden, SS: 1-for-2
- Rolando Espinosa, 3B: 1-for-2
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-49) lost 4-0 (BOX SCORE)
Taylor started for the Woodpeckers and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 runs, 2 earned, while striking out 3. Santa pitched well in relief striking out 5 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense was quiet on the night collecting just four hits as they were shutout in the 4-0 loss.
Note: Loftin has 33 stolen bases this season.
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 1-for-4, SB
- Garrett McGowan, RF: 2-for-3, 2B
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Ian Foggo, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT
CC: Rhett Kouba - 7:05 CT
AV: A.J. Blubaugh - 4:00 CT
FV: TBD - 5:30 CT
