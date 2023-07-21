 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: July 20th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Corpus Christi Hooks v Amarillo Sod Poodles
AMARILLO, TEXAS - JULY 30: Infielder Shay Whitcomb #6 of the Corpus Christi Hooks bats during the game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at HODGETOWN Stadium on July 30, 2022 in Amarillo, Texas.
Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-55) won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Hamilton RBI groundout and a Bannon RBI single. They extended their lead scoring 5 runs in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single, Perez 2 run single, Leon bases loaded walk and a Dirden sac fly. In the 4th the offense got 2 more runs on a Whitcomb solo HR and Perez sac fly. They added on a couple more in the 5th to extend the lead. Watkins got the start and allowed 1 run over 6 innings of work. Hansen closed it out allowing 2 runs over the final 3 innings as Sugar Land won 11-3.

Note: Whitcomb has 24 HR this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (42-45) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first thanks to a Stevens 2 run HR in the 2nd inning. Henley started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings. Macuare closed the game out with 4 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 2-1.

Note: Macuare has a 2.53 ERA in Double-A this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (33-48) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-48) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for Fayetteville but struggled allowing 5 runs in 1 inning of work. The Woodpeckers got 2 back in the 3rd on a Baez 2 run double. After the Hillcats took a 6-2 lead, the Woodpeckers responded with 4 runs in the 4th on a Molina 2 run single and sac flies from Balogh and Whitaker. Guilfoil went 4 innings in relief allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 8. In the 9th, the Hillcats walked it off for the 7-6 win.

Note: Baez has 6 doubles in 4 games for Fayetteville.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 4:00 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 5:30 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...