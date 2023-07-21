Astros Prospect Report: July 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-55) won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Hamilton RBI groundout and a Bannon RBI single. They extended their lead scoring 5 runs in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single, Perez 2 run single, Leon bases loaded walk and a Dirden sac fly. In the 4th the offense got 2 more runs on a Whitcomb solo HR and Perez sac fly. They added on a couple more in the 5th to extend the lead. Watkins got the start and allowed 1 run over 6 innings of work. Hansen closed it out allowing 2 runs over the final 3 innings as Sugar Land won 11-3.

Note: Whitcomb has 24 HR this season.

Spenser Watkins , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Austin Hansen, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (42-45) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first thanks to a Stevens 2 run HR in the 2nd inning. Henley started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings. Macuare closed the game out with 4 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 2-1.

Note: Macuare has a 2.53 ERA in Double-A this season.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (33-48) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-48) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Fleury started for Fayetteville but struggled allowing 5 runs in 1 inning of work. The Woodpeckers got 2 back in the 3rd on a Baez 2 run double. After the Hillcats took a 6-2 lead, the Woodpeckers responded with 4 runs in the 4th on a Molina 2 run single and sac flies from Balogh and Whitaker. Guilfoil went 4 innings in relief allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 8. In the 9th, the Hillcats walked it off for the 7-6 win.

Note: Baez has 6 doubles in 4 games for Fayetteville.

Jose Fleury , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Bryan Perez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Tyler Guilfoil , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Manuel Urias , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Miguel Ullola - 4:00 CT

FV: Andrew Taylor - 5:30 CT