Astros Prospect Report: July 20th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-55) won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on a Hamilton RBI groundout and a Bannon RBI single. They extended their lead scoring 5 runs in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single, Perez 2 run single, Leon bases loaded walk and a Dirden sac fly. In the 4th the offense got 2 more runs on a Whitcomb solo HR and Perez sac fly. They added on a couple more in the 5th to extend the lead. Watkins got the start and allowed 1 run over 6 innings of work. Hansen closed it out allowing 2 runs over the final 3 innings as Sugar Land won 11-3.
Note: Whitcomb has 24 HR this season.
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 3 BB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 3-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Jon Singleton, 1B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB
- Rylan Bannon, 3B: 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Joe Perez, RF: 1-for-4, R, 3 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-3, 2 BB, SB
- Spenser Watkins, RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (42-45) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board first thanks to a Stevens 2 run HR in the 2nd inning. Henley started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings. Macuare closed the game out with 4 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 2-1.
Note: Macuare has a 2.53 ERA in Double-A this season.
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 1-for-3, BB
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 1-for-4
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 2-for-4
- Zach Daniels, CF: 1-for-4
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Angel Macuare, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (33-48) POSTPONED
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-48) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Fleury started for Fayetteville but struggled allowing 5 runs in 1 inning of work. The Woodpeckers got 2 back in the 3rd on a Baez 2 run double. After the Hillcats took a 6-2 lead, the Woodpeckers responded with 4 runs in the 4th on a Molina 2 run single and sac flies from Balogh and Whitaker. Guilfoil went 4 innings in relief allowing 1 unearned run while striking out 8. In the 9th, the Hillcats walked it off for the 7-6 win.
Note: Baez has 6 doubles in 4 games for Fayetteville.
- Ricardo Balogh, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 0-for-4, RBI
- Luis Baez, RF: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Dauri Lorenzo, DH: 2-for-4, R
- Jackson Loftin, CF: 1-for-4, R
- John Garcia, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B
- Leosdanis Molina, SS: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, SB
- Garrett McGowan, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Jose Fleury, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Bryan Perez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Manuel Urias, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Ronel Blanco - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Miguel Ullola - 4:00 CT
FV: Andrew Taylor - 5:30 CT
