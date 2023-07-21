Astros Crawfish Boil: July 21, 2023

Welcome to the Friday Boil!
Houston Astros News
Astros trade deadline preview: With rotation depth now a problem, could Cubs’ Marcus Stroman be the answer? (cbssports.com)
Can any minor league players make impact with Astros in 2023? (chron.com)
Astros look to remain perfect this season vs. A’s (reuters.com)
Astros insider: J.P. France is king of the road (houstonchronicle.com)
Astros, Rays in hot pursuit of 1 pitcher before MLB trade deadline (larrybrownsports.com)
Astros ponder an absence of major league baseball in Oakland (houstonchronicle.com)
Chas McCormick on being AL POTW (mlb.com)
AL West News
Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic put on IL with broken foot after kicking water cooler (1380kcim.com)
Fans Advise “Just Break the Bat” as the Seattle Mariners Outfielder Left Teary-Eyed After “Hitting” a Water Cooler (essentiallysports.com)
Seattle Mariners looking at offensive reinforcements ahead of Trade Deadline, hints General Manager (sportskeeda.com)
A’s Trade Deadline moves (mlb.com)
Athletics put Ryan Noda on 10-day IL with broken jaw (ESPN.com)
Orioles acquire RHP Shintaro Fujinami in trade with A’s: Why both teams made the move (theathletic.com)
Shohei Ohtani trade destinations: Ranking the most likely landing spots for the Angels’ two-way star (dknetwork.draftkings.com)
WATCH: “This team is pathetic,” NY Yankees get swept by LA Angels for the first time since 2009, MLB Twitter reacts (firstsportz.com)
Mariners: Shohei Ohtani trade would be worth Seattle prospect package (clutchpoints.com)
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to 2-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher as Trade Deadline Fit (si.com)
Rangers try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers (mymotherlode.com)
Rangers/MLB Unveil Mid Summer Classic Logo Ahead of 2024 All Star Game in Arlington (dalsportsnation.com)
Texas Rangers rookie Alex Speas’ journey to MLB shows the importance of valuing mental health (weareiowa.com)
MLB News
Hank Aaron Invitational impacting youth players (mlb.com)
Legends Home Run Derby: Four MLB sluggers interested in participating (pjstar.com)
Could Former Cy Young Candidate With Triple-A Worcester Aid Red Sox? (nesn.com)
MLB teams that are poised to break out in 2024 (mlb.com)
Orioles take over first place in AL East with win over Rays (mlb.com)
Michael Lorenzen’s scoreless streak hits 21 2/3 innings (mlb.com)
