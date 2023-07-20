 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: July 19th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Hooks' Kenedy Corona bats during a homestand against the Sod Poodles at Whataburger Field on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-55) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Urquidy made a rehab start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd getting 2 runs on a Yordan double play and Whitcomb RBI single. They got 4 more in the 4th on a Berryhill RBI double, McKenna RBI groundout and Hamilton 2 run HR. McGowin pitched well in relief tossing 4.1 scoreless innings. McKenna added some insurance with a 2 run HR in the 8th and the bullpen was able to close it out for the 8-2 win.

Note: Hamilton has 13 HR, 49 RBI this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (41-45) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got another in the 2nd inning on an Aviles solo HR. Brown started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 2 unearned runs while striking out 6. The Hooks got a couple more scoring a run in the 4th on a Loperfido groundout and a solo HR in the 6th from Gilbert. The RockHounds tied it in the 8th but in the bottom of the inning, Corona gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run HR. After the RockHounds tied it up again in the 9th, Stubbs was the hero again walking it off with an RBI single in the 9th.

Note: Loperfido has 16 HR and a .948 OPS in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (33-48) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Miley got the start and allowed 4 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd on a Cole RBI triple and another run in the 3rd on a Cerny sac fly. De Paula tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. The pen allowed another 3 runs though and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-2.

Note: Cole leads the system with 6 triples this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-47) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Nodal got the start and after 3 scoreless innings he allowed 6 runs in the 4th without retiring a batter. Baez drove in the first run for the Woodpeckers on an RBI double. They got another in the 6th on a Baez sac fly. After being down 7-2, the Woodpeckers rallied for 4 runs on a Lorenzo 2 run single and Garcia 2 run single. That was it from the offense though as they were unable to complete the comeback and fell 7-6.

Note: Baez has 4 doubles in 3 games for Fayetteville.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spenser Watkins - 7:05 CT

CC: Blair Henley - 6:35 CT

AV: Valente Bellozo - 6:05 CT

FV: Jose Fleury - 5:30 CT

