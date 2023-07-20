Astros Prospect Report: July 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-55) won 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Urquidy made a rehab start and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd getting 2 runs on a Yordan double play and Whitcomb RBI single. They got 4 more in the 4th on a Berryhill RBI double, McKenna RBI groundout and Hamilton 2 run HR. McGowin pitched well in relief tossing 4.1 scoreless innings. McKenna added some insurance with a 2 run HR in the 8th and the bullpen was able to close it out for the 8-2 win.
Note: Hamilton has 13 HR, 49 RBI this season.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Yordan Alvarez, DH: 1-for-3, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4, RBI, BB, SB
- Joe Perez, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Jose Urquidy, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Kyle McGowin, RHP: 4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (41-45) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first on a Loperfido 2 run HR. They got another in the 2nd inning on an Aviles solo HR. Brown started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 2 unearned runs while striking out 6. The Hooks got a couple more scoring a run in the 4th on a Loperfido groundout and a solo HR in the 6th from Gilbert. The RockHounds tied it in the 8th but in the bottom of the inning, Corona gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run HR. After the RockHounds tied it up again in the 9th, Stubbs was the hero again walking it off with an RBI single in the 9th.
Note: Loperfido has 16 HR and a .948 OPS in Double-A.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-2, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB
- Drew Gilbert, RF: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Joey Loperfido, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 2-for-5, R
- Luis Aviles, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, DH: 1-for-5, RBI
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (33-48) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)
Miley got the start and allowed 4 runs over 2.1 innings. The offense got on the board in the 2nd on a Cole RBI triple and another run in the 3rd on a Cerny sac fly. De Paula tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief. The pen allowed another 3 runs though and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 7-2.
Note: Cole leads the system with 6 triples this season.
- Logan Cerny, DH: 0-for-3, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, 1B: 2-for-4
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-4, R
- Zach Cole, RF: 2-for-4, 3B, RBI
- Rolando Espinosa, 3B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB, SB
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 1 K
- Brayan De Paula, LHP: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-47) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
Nodal got the start and after 3 scoreless innings he allowed 6 runs in the 4th without retiring a batter. Baez drove in the first run for the Woodpeckers on an RBI double. They got another in the 6th on a Baez sac fly. After being down 7-2, the Woodpeckers rallied for 4 runs on a Lorenzo 2 run single and Garcia 2 run single. That was it from the offense though as they were unable to complete the comeback and fell 7-6.
Note: Baez has 4 doubles in 3 games for Fayetteville.
- Ricardo Balogh, 3B: 1-for-5, R
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 1-for-5, R
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 1-for-4, 3 R, BB
- Luis Baez, RF: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, BB
- John Garcia, DH: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Garrett McGowan, LF: 1-for-4, 2B, BB
- Jose Nodal, LHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Luis Rodriguez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Spenser Watkins - 7:05 CT
CC: Blair Henley - 6:35 CT
AV: Valente Bellozo - 6:05 CT
FV: Jose Fleury - 5:30 CT
