Houston Astros Visit Oakland Athletics — Series Preview

The Astros will open a four-game series against the Oakland A’s on Thursday night.

Houston just concluded a two-game series at Coors Field, where they split with the Colorado Rockies. Now five games into their current nine-game road trip, Houston has won three and lost two. In their last game against the Rockies, on Wednesday, the Astros scored first then held on for a 4-1 victory. Chas McCormick (12) went deep, while he, Jake Meyers, and Jose Abreu finished with multiple hits. Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46) earned the victory by pitching 5 2⁄ 3 shutout innings, allowing one hit and three walks while collecting four whiffs.

The Athletics are in the midst of a very bad season, but 107 years ago, they finished at 36-117. A little bit more recently, they capped an eight-game losing streak with a pair of victories over the Boston Red Sox. In Wednesday’s 6-5 win, Oakland scored two runs each in the first, second, and fourth innings, then held on for dear life. JJ Bleday (7), Cody Thomas (1) and Jace Peterson (6) hit home runs. Angel Felipe (1-0, 5.67) earned the victory, pitching 1 2⁄ 3 perfect innings and striking out a pair.

This year, the A’s and the Astros play each other 13 times. The Astros swept both of the three-game series thus far, both at home and on the road. After this four-game series, they’ll play three more games back at MMP from September 11 through 13. In their most recent contest, the Astros took a 10-1 win on May 28. Every player in the lineup collected at least one hit, led by Jose Altuve’s three. Yordan Alvarez (14) went deep twice, Jake Meyers (4), Chas McCormick (3), Altuve (1), José Abreu (1) and Jeremy Peña (8) also had home runs. Cristian Javier (6-1, 2.97) earned the win, striking out three and allowing one run over five frames.

All-Time Head-to-Head

Houston owns a 103-90 edge in head-to-head regular season play against Oakland. The Astros also have three wins out of four postseason matchups.

Standings

Houston Astros: 53-43, .552, second in the AL West, 4.5 games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Fifth in the AL, currently in the final wildcard slot. Tied for 10th in MLB. On pace for 89-73. Last 10: WLLWLWLWLW. Playoff Odds: 67.6 percent.

Oakland Athletics: 27-71, .276, 31.5 games behind the Rangers, fifth in the AL West, 15th in the AL. 30th in MLB. On pace for 45-117. Last 10: LLLLLLLLWW. Playoff Odds; Less than 0.1 percent.

Gametime and Starting Pitchers

Tonight at 8:40 PM CT — JP France (4-3, 3.31) vs. Hogan Harris (2-3, 6.51)

Friday at 8:40 PM CT — Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.76) vs. JP Sears (1-6, 3.99)

Saturday at 8:07 PM CT — TBD vs. Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.48)

Sunday at 3:07 PM CT — TBD vs. Luis “Funky Cold” Medina (3-7, 5.79)