Astros Prospect Report: July 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-45) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

Hansen started for Sugar Land last night but struggled allowing 7 runs over 4 innings. Perez put Sugar Land on the board in the 7th inning with a 2 run HR, his 8th of the season. The pen was solid but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 8-2.

Note: Perez is hitting .305 over his last 30 games.

Austin Hansen , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K Ty Buttrey , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-40) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a 3 run HR from Dezenzo. Gordon got the start for Corpus Christi and allowed 1 run over 5.2 innings while striking out 9. The Hooks maintained a 3-2 lead going Tinto the 9th but the Rockhounds rallied for 2 runs as they won 4-3 on a walk-off.

Note: Gordon has 88 K in 71.2 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (27-41) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)

Mancini started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The Tourists got on the board in the 4th on a Sandle RBI single. Asheville entered the 6th down 3-1 but rallied. They got a Price solo HR and a run scoring on an error to tie it at 3. With the bases loaded and 2 outs, Clifford connected on a go-ahead grand slam to put Asheville up 7-3. Ullola closed it out allowed 2 runs over the final 4 innings as Asheville won 7-5.

Note: Clifford has a .897 OPS this season.

Joey Mancini , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Max Roberts , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-40) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Santa got the start and after allowing 2 runs in the first inning, he settled down and allowed just the 2 runs over 3.2 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Lorenzo RBI single. In the 4th, the Woodpeckers tied the game up on a Molina RBI groundout. In the 6th inning, Molina gave Fayetteville the lead with an RBI single. Taylor pitched in relief and was dominant striking out 9 over 4 scoreless innings. Molero got 2 outs in the 9th before the game was suspended due to rain. They ended up calling the game after 8 innings as the Woodpeckers won 3-2.

Note: Taylor has 65 K in 44.2 innings this season.

Alimber Santa , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Austin Temple , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Andrew Taylor , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN) Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Rhett Kouba - 6:05 CT

AV: Alex Santos - 12:05 CT

FV: Amilcar Chirinos - 1:05 CT