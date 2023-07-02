Astros Prospect Report: July 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-45) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
Hansen started for Sugar Land last night but struggled allowing 7 runs over 4 innings. Perez put Sugar Land on the board in the 7th inning with a 2 run HR, his 8th of the season. The pen was solid but the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 8-2.
Note: Perez is hitting .305 over his last 30 games.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 2-for-4, 2B
- David Hensley, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Joe Perez, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Austin Hansen, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 1 K
- Ty Buttrey, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (33-40) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on a 3 run HR from Dezenzo. Gordon got the start for Corpus Christi and allowed 1 run over 5.2 innings while striking out 9. The Hooks maintained a 3-2 lead going Tinto the 9th but the Rockhounds rallied for 2 runs as they won 4-3 on a walk-off.
Note: Gordon has 88 K in 71.2 innings this season.
- Drew Gilbert, DH: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 2-for-3, R, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Colin Barber, LF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 1-for-3, BB
- Luis Aviles, SS: 2-for-4, SB
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 0.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (27-41) won 7-5 (BOX SCORE)
Mancini started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. The Tourists got on the board in the 4th on a Sandle RBI single. Asheville entered the 6th down 3-1 but rallied. They got a Price solo HR and a run scoring on an error to tie it at 3. With the bases loaded and 2 outs, Clifford connected on a go-ahead grand slam to put Asheville up 7-3. Ullola closed it out allowed 2 runs over the final 4 innings as Asheville won 7-5.
Note: Clifford has a .897 OPS this season.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-4, BB, SB
- Logan Cerny, DH: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Tim Borden, 2B: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Collin Price, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Michael Sandle, LF: 2-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-4, R
- Freudis Nova, 3B: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Max Roberts, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-40) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Santa got the start and after allowing 2 runs in the first inning, he settled down and allowed just the 2 runs over 3.2 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Lorenzo RBI single. In the 4th, the Woodpeckers tied the game up on a Molina RBI groundout. In the 6th inning, Molina gave Fayetteville the lead with an RBI single. Taylor pitched in relief and was dominant striking out 9 over 4 scoreless innings. Molero got 2 outs in the 9th before the game was suspended due to rain. They ended up calling the game after 8 innings as the Woodpeckers won 3-2.
Note: Taylor has 65 K in 44.2 innings this season.
- Luis Encarnacion, 1B: 3-for-3, R, 2 2B, BB
- Dauri Lorenzo, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI
- John Garcia, LF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 1-for-4, SB
- Leosdanis Molina, 3B: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
- Alimber Santa, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Austin Temple, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Andrew Taylor, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (WIN)
- Jeremy Molero, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
