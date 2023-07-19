Brandon Bielak Shuts Down Rockies, Chas McCormick Homers Astros to 4-1 Win

This evaluation by Fangraphs of today’s Astros starter, Brandon Bielak, may go down as one of the most laughable understatements of all time.

“Bielak’s command of a vanilla five-pitch mix should still fit toward the back of a rotation eventually.”

We all thought when the season started that Hunter Brown was going to be the Astros perennial candidate for Rookie of the Year. And yet it is Bielak who has the better than league-average ERA of 3.79 going into this game, and Hunter Brown who sports a 4.28 ERA— and it’s rising like a helium balloon.

And with today’s 5.2 innings of no run, one-hit ball at mile-high Denver, Bielak’s ERA dropped to 3.46.

On the offensive side, another hero that few expected at the beginning of the season continued his hot hitting in the absence of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve. Since the All Star break, player of the week Chas McCormick is hitting .555 with 4 homers, eight ribbies and nine runs. Today his two run homer in the sixth gave the Astros the cushion they needed to ice the game.

McCormick’s OPS of .886 and OPS+ of 144 are the second highest on the Astros this year.

The Astros’ first run came on an RBI single by Mauricio Dubon, scoring Jake Meyers in the third inning. The second run came before the McCormick homer in the sixth when Jose Abreu singled home Kyle Tucker.

The Astros offense duplicated last night’s total of eight hits, but with a three for eight with runners in scoring position, managed to beat last night’s run total behind Bielak’s fine pitching.

Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, and Rafael Montero — yay — held the Rockies after Bielak’s departure. In the ninth inning Ryan Pressly gave up a meaningless home run to CJ Cron.

Yordan Alvarez did this in Sugarland today.

Wasting no time ‍ pic.twitter.com/YzjQXy4HVb — Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) July 19, 2023

And Jose Urquidy threw over 40 pitches.

No game tomorrow.

