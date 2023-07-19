Astros Prospect Report: July 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the book. See the results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-55) lost 8-3 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings of work. Leon put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. After a scoreless inning from Ruppenthal, Allgeyer came in and allowed 5 runs in 1.1 innings as the Isotopes took a 7-1 lead. Sugar Land got 2 back in the 8th on bases loaded walks to Bannon and Matijevic but that was it as the Space Cowboys fell 8-3.

Note: Leon has 13 HR this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Nick Allgeyer , LHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Ty Buttrey , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Matt Gage, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (40-45) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Robaina started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs, all scoring in the first, over 4 innings of work. The offense got one back in the first on a Daniels RBI double and then 2 back in the 3rd on a Brewer 2 run HR. Gusto went 4 inning in relief allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got 2 more runs on a double steal and a Gilbert RBI groundout in the 7th. Stevens tied it up on the 8th on an RBI double. DeLabio tossed a scoreless 9th inning to keep it tied at 6. In the bottom of ht 9th, Stubbs walked it off with a solo HR as the Hooks won 7-6.

Note: This was Stubbs first game since July 8th.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (33-47) won 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board first scoring 2 runs on a Wrobleski 2 run double in the first inning. Swanson got the start and went 4 innings allowing 3 runs. Asheville tied it up in the 4th when a run scored on a passed ball. Cobos relieved Swanson and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Tourists entered the 7th down 4-3 but rallied for 3 runs on RBI doubles from Sandle and Kato and a Williams RBI single. Garcia closed the game out tossing 2 scoreless innings as the Tourists won 6-4.

Note: Wrobleski has 38 RBI this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Ronny Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-46) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Dombroski started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings while striking out 5. The offense got on the board in the 5th with a Garcia RBI single. They got another run in the 6th on a Baez RBI double. Fayetteville went into the 9th down 4-2 but rallied for 3 runs on a bases loaded walk to Garcia and a Gaston 2 run double. Molero closed it out with a scoreless 9th as the Woodpeckers won 5-4.

Note: Dombroski has 98 K in 79 innings this season.

Trey Dombroski , LHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Deury Carrasco , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H,1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H,1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ian Foggo , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (WIN) Jeremy Molero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jose Urquidy - 11:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Deylen Miley - 6:05 CT

FV: Jose Nodal - 5:30 CT