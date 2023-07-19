Astros Crawfish Boil: July 19, 2023

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil!

That was regrettable, and to top it off, Fernando Abad was credited with the win. We used all the puns last night in the GT, so I’ll try not to make a bad one.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Mauricio Dubon (29) has spent the past two seasons in Houston, totaling 159 games. He’s hit .250 with seven home runs41 RBI, and good defense at many positions.

RHP Wilton Lopez (40) pitched four seasons for Houston, going 13-13 in 213 games out of the bullpen. He racked up 11 saves, and finished his time with the team at 1.207 WHIP, 3.39 FIP, and 6.8 K/9.

Rick Ankiel (44) joined the Astros for part of 2013. In 25 games he hit .194 with five home runs and 11 RBI. Ankle struck out in over half his plate appearances with the team.

Preston Wilson (49) played CF for the Astros through part of 2006. In 102 games he hit .269/.309/.405 with nine home runs and 55 RBI.